A famous former Blue Jay is on the move.
JCHS-grad and Major League Baseball centerfielder Nick Heath is now an Arizona Diamondback after the Kansas City Royals, the team that drafted him out of Northwestern State (La.) in 2016, traded him on Saturday for middle-reliever Eduardo Herrera.
Heath made his major-league debut in July last season and made the Opening Day roster for the 2021 season before getting designated for assignment to Northwest Arkansas days before the trade.
Less than 24 hours in a Diamondback uniform and Heath has already made a huge impact. Heath started in centerfield Sunday filling in for Tim Locastro who was sidelined with an injured pinky and went 3-4 in Arizona’s 5-2 win over the Washington Nationals.
“Showing up, I didn’t know what to expect,” Heath said in a Zoom interview to reporters after Sunday’s game. “Didn’t know what role I was going to be in. … It’s kind of tough, these guys losing somebody they’ve been around for a while so the goal for me right now is just step in and be able to fill in the role.”
“Whatever role they ask me to fill, I’m going to do it to the best of my ability and put it all out there on the field for this team.”
With such a strong opening performance, he’s already started to impress his new teammates and coaches.
“He was in a very loaded position and he had a real nice middle of the field approach. … He got on base and did a really nice job in his first day,” Arizona general manager Torey Lovullo said. “I’m sure there was a lot of nervous energy, probably didn’t have a great appetite this morning or last night waiting to play this baseball game, but it was a nice day for him.”
