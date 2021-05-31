The Centennial League announced their All-League selections last weekend four Lady Jays found their way onto the list.
Sophomore Ava DeGuzman was the lone second-team selection after leading the Lady Jays with the best on-base percentage of any of the regular starters with .492. DeGuzman had 22 hits this season including seven extra-base hits and a home run from her lead-off spot this season.
Seniors Amira Bivens and Megan Hunt and freshman catcher Sara Rexrode rounded out the Junction City’s honorable mention selections.
The Lady Jays ended their season at 6-15 in the opening round of regionals versus Wichita-Northwest on May 19. Junction City returns seven varsity players from last season including five starters.
