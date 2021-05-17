Fort Riley Middle School competed in the North Central Kansas League track meet on Tuesday and the seventh-grade girls finished second while the boys finished seventh while the eighth grade girls finished seventh and the boys fifth.
Seventh-grader Londyn Atkinson won the 100 (13.14), 200 (27.13) and 400 (1:02.17) and seventh-grader Daniella Okorie won the triple jump with a distance of 31’02.5”. Okorie also took second in the 100 (13.89) and third in the 200 (28.22).
The seventh-grade girls 800 sprint medley consisting of Taliah Quinn, Elizabeth Agudzi-Addo, Alazah Shifflett and Kalia Riley finished second with a time of 2:10.81, the seventh-grade girls 4x100 relay team consisting of Agudzi-Addo, Hawa Soumahoro, Quinn and Shifflett finished second with a time of 57.75 and the seventh-grade girls 4x200 relay team consisting of Kaelyn Fritts, Vada Bowen, Quinn and Shifflett placed third (2:06.07).
Eight-grader Lane Chivers finished second in the long jump with a distance of 18’01”. Chivers also finished second in the 1600 (5.13.63) and third in the 100-meter hurdles (17.30) and the 800 (2:13.83).
Eighth-grader Quincy Black finished second in the 200 (25.39) and the 100 (12.8).
Seventh-grader Gavin Whiteside finished second in the 800 (2:22.60) and third in the 100-meter hurdles (18.62) and the 1600 (5.26.98).
Eighth-grader Ayva Harris took third in the 100-meter hurdles (19.16).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.