Four Lady Jay soccer players earned All-Centennial League honors last week after the end of the 2021 season.
Sophomore goalkeeper Sophia Holloway earned second team honors after her first high school season in goal. Holloway and the Blue Jay defense put up six shutouts in their seven wins this season.
Joining Holloway with league honors were senior captains Vittoria Benoit and Jocelyn Luke and junior Brooke Swango who set the school record with goals scored this season with 12.
Junction City returns 12 varsity players and all but one player from the junior varsity for next season where they will play their inaugural season on their new field.
