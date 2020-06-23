The Junction City Jays 13U traveling team moved to 6-6-1 on the season after finishing second to the host team at the McPherson Tournament over the weekend.
The two-day tournament started with Junction City splitting games in pool play — defeating the WSC Jays, 7-6, before falling to the Salina Spikes, 11-4 on Saturday.
The split gave Junction City a seeding in the bracket tournament Sunday as they squared off against the Hutchinson StormChasers in the quarterfinals.
Three scoreless innings for the Jays allowed Hutch to take the 1-0 lead before a huge fourth inning.
Junction City took advantage of a new pitcher as Cael Smith was hit with the third pitch of the inning and took the hard walk to first base. He would score two batters later when Noah Brown hit a one-out single to left field.
Hunter Valdemar scored Brown with a double to left of his own before advancing to third on a single by Abdullah Harris.
Both would score before Braedon Stroda and Larkin Turner followed suit.
Up 6-1, the defense allowed two runs to score in the fourth.
The momentum continued in the fifth inning with Landyn Ziegenhirt scoring first followed by Brown, Valdemar and Harris scoring their second runs of the game.
Emclean Taylor scored the final run for the Jays after stealing home with the umpires stopping the game.
The win moved the Jays to the quarterfinals where they handed the Warriors a 12-2 defeat with Ziegenhirt earning the win after coming in as relief in the second inning.
Junction City led 3-1 after one inning played and allowed one run in the second inning before adding one in the second, six in the third and a final two runs in the fourth inning. They scored 12 runs on 12 hits while committing only one error in the game.
The long day for the Jays ended in the championship game against the host team, McPherson Bullpups.
McPherson handed Junction City the 13-0 loss while allowing only four runners — Brown, Aven Fisher, Ziegenhirt and Taylor — to reach the base path.
The Jays return to action Tuesday on the road against Chapman in a double-header before traveling to the State Tournament in Kansas City this weekend.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.