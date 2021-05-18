Junction City girls’ soccer ended their season Monday evening in the opening round of regionals. The Lady Jays fell to 6-0 at Liberal (8-8-1).
The Lady Jays allowed three goals in the first half of play and three in the second.
The loss drops them to 7-10 overall which is a rather large improvement from their last season in 2019 where they finished 4-11-2.
Junction City will graduate six from this year’s team including varsity starters Mindy Lechuga-Nevarez, Karla Love, Vittoria Benoit, Jocelyn Luke and Cha’Vontae Davis.
In a season that was very much all-or-nothing, all 10 of the Lady Jays’ losses were shutouts while six of the seven Junction City wins were shutouts.
JC will return junior leading scorer junior Brooke Swango and first-year goalkeeper Sophia Holloway for 2022 which will be their inaugural season on their brand new field.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.