Three Blue Jay baseball players were named to the All-Centennial League second team last week. Seniors Andrew Khoury (outfield), Russell Wilkey (infield) and Trevor Laughlin (utility) all earned honors in their final season in a Junction City uniform.
Khoury had a batting average of .373 and an on-base percentage of .465, grabbing 22 hits and eight walks while only striking out seven times all season.
Wilkey played in all 21 games for Junction City and had .393 batting average and a .493 on-base percentage. The short stop had 24 hits which was the second-most on the team with 10 walks and 12 RBIs with seven strikeouts. Wilkey also led the team in steals with 19.
Last but certainly not least, Laughlin had the highest on-base percentage of the regular Blue Jay starters at .516. He had 15 hits and 13 walks and seven RBIs. Laughlin also ended the season with the second-most innings pitched on the team at 30.1 while striking out 22 batters.
The Blue Jays ended the season at 9-12 overall after losing in the opening round of regionals to Topeka High. Junction City returns 11 varsity players including three starters.
