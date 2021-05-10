Junction CIty baseball’s recent woes continued Friday night on the road at Washburn Rural. The Junior Blues (12-5) came into Friday’s game as one of the top teams in the Centennial League and showed it, sweeping the Blue Jays 8-0 and 5-3. The losses push Junction City’s losing skid to five games and drops their overall record to 9-9.
Both teams went scoreless through the opening four and a half innings before Washburn Rural exploded with four two-out runs in the bottom of the fifth.
The Blue Jays struckout in order in the top of the sixth and Rural, once again, proceeded to score four runs with two-outs on the board helped in part by a three-run home run.
Junction City’s two, three and four hitters went down in order in the top of the seventh to end the game.
The Junior Blues allowed just one Blue Jay hit, a Andrew Khoury single in the top of the fourth, throughout the entire game. Rural’s Cooper Carlgren pitched a beauty, one hit and one walk with 13 strikeouts across seven innings.
Senior Trevor Laughlin got the start and allowed seven runs on eight hits and a walk with two strikeouts.
Things improved offensively for the Blue Jays in game two despite the Junior Blues holding a 3-0 lead heading into the top of the sixth.
With two on and two out, Jorden Kell stole home for the Blue Jays first run of the day before Jonathan Phillips popped out to the catcher to end the inning.
Washburn Rural added two more runs in the bottom of the sixth which left Junction City staring at a four-run deficit heading into the final frame.
A Key-Ahn Taylor sacrifice scored Ky’Rell Taylor giving the Blue Jays top of the order a chance down three with two outs.
Senior Russell Wilkey singled in Anthony Hamilton on the next play to get within two but a Laughlin fly-out to centerfield ended the game.
Wilkey had two hits in the game to lead all Blue Jays along with a RBI.
Kell got the start and went four innings, allowing three runs on eight hits with two strikeouts before Levi Mehl took over in the fifth and allowed two runs on six hits through his two innings.
Junction City will have one last chance to try and right the ship before regional play when they host Topeka High on Tuesday for Senior Night.
