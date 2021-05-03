The Junction City girls’ swim team walked away with silver medals on April 26th at the Hays Invite. The Lady Jays traveled west and beat out Holcomb, host Hays and Liberal while finishing behind only Dodge City.
Junction City did not have a first place finish in any of the races in the meet but turned in several second places led by Ashlynn Shea who took silver in both the 200 free (2:44.59) and the 500 free (7:31.31).
Shea also swam in the 200 free relay with Sarren Hines, Daniella Robles and Amaiya Rohan that finished third with a time of 2:03.31 and in the 400 yard free with Karley Kramer, Jordan Seelye and Rohan which finished fourth (4:55.45).
The 200 medley relay featuring Robles, Kayleighann Robertson-Gomez, Abby Rosauer and Hines finished third 2:35.18.
Seelye finished third in the 200 free (2:45.05) and fourth in the 500 free (7:56.69) while Rosauer took third in the 200 IM (3:20.36) and fifth in the 100 butterfly (1:37.23). Rohan took fourth in the 50 free (29.97) finishing right before Hiens who took fifth (30.50). Rohan also finished third in the 100 free (1:09.24).
Robles (1:26.07), Lauren Kim (1:27.82) and Brinley VanWey (1:28.21) all finished fourth, fifth and sixth respectively in the 100 backstroke.
The Lady Jays will be back in the water on Tuesday in Topeka.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.