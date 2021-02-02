The Junction City High School Blue Jays wrestling team ultimately fell to Manhattan High School Friday night in Manhattan during a close dual.
The Blue Jays lost by a single point — with the final score being Manhattan 35, Junction City 34 — after officials had to turn to the rulebook to determine a winner.
Referees, coaches and the scorer's table went to the ninth tiebreaker before the final score was able to be determined.
Results of each match are as follows:
Ezekiel Witt of Junction City won by forfeit at 106 pounds.
Zachary Petrusky of Junction City defeated Jantzen Borge by decision, 8-1 at 113 pounds.
Jameal Agnew of Manhattan defeated Kayden Blake by decision, 6-5 at 120 pounds.
Patrick Foxworth of Junction City defeated Landon Brunner by major decision, 13-0 at 126 pounds.
Easton Taylor of Manhattan defeated Anthony Petrusky by fall in 3:24 at 132 pounds.
Tucker Brunner of Manhattan defeated Jaime Villanueva by fall in 2:33 at 138 pounds.
Blaisen Bammes of Manhattan defeated CJ Neuman by decision, 2-0 at 145 pounds.
Griffin Bohanan of Junction City defeated Devin Seibert by fall in 3:26 at 152 pounds.
Saben Williams of Manhattan defeated Jose Padilla by fall in 5:45 at 160 pounds.
Jaxon Vikander of Manhattan defeated Logan Nabus by major decision, 13-1 at 170 pounds.
Chris Owens of Junction City defeated Ben DeJesus by decision, 4-3 at 182 pounds.
Isaiah Zinkan of Junction City defeated TJ Tiede by fall in 5:32 at 195 pounds.
Judah Peterson of Junction City defeated Clayton Frehn by fall in 3:59 at 220 pounds.
Damian Ilalio of Manhattan won by forfeit at 285 pounds.
