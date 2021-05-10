The Junction City tennis team wrapped up the 2021 season this week after competing in both the league and regional tennis tournaments.
The Blue Jays traveled to Topeka for the Centennial League tournament on Monday and finished sixth overall. Manhattan took first followed by Topeka West and Washburn Rural.
Junior Hayden Diestelkamp led the way for Junction with a seventh place finish in singles and a 3-2 overall record. Sophomore Thomas Norris also competed in singles and went 2-3 which earned him 11th place.
Nate Green and Alex Matthews won three matches as a doubles duo which was good for 13th place. Alan Leis and Nick Beier also competed in doubles for the Blue Jays.
Four days later, those same six players traveled down to the Riverside Tennis Center in Wichita for the 6A regional tournament.
Diestelkamp got the lone Junction City win, 6-0, 6-0 in the first round. The junior then faced a player from Derby in a match that would’ve sent him to state but fell short.
Nate Green and Alex Matthews were swept by Wichita East in the opening round but came close to pushing it to a third game after falling 6-7 in the second game.
Norris and the doubles team of Leis and Beier also lost in the opening round.
This season was kind of a reset for Junction City tennis after losing last year to the pandemic but head coach Matt Micheel will return five of the six players that competed at league and regionals for the 2022 season.
