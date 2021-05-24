WICHITA — Junction City track came into the season with a boatload of uncertainty and just a handful of state participants returning from the 2019 season after losing the 2020 season to COVID-19. On Friday, the Blue Jays showed that the talent on their team fills much more than just one hand as they qualified 14 athletes at the 6A regional track meet held at Wichita-Northwest High School.
“I’m just extremely happy for our kids,” head coach Randall Zimmerman said. “Both in the improvement that they’ve made all year long and the way they’re performing right now I’m just very, very happy. They’re just a hardworking group of kids. You have your battles all year long and not everything goes as planned. There are so many different factors. They’ve grown a bunch and I’m just so pleased.”
Leading the way for the Blue Jays was Marcello Bussey who qualified in all four of his events starting with second place finishes in the 400 (50.94) and in the 200 (22.31).
“He’s a great kid,” Zimmerman said. “He works his tail off and he listens and pays attention. He’s fun to be around and understands the value of work. It’s process over product. You have to embrace your homework if you want to do well on your test and you have to embrace practice if you want to do well in competition. Too often as adults all we look at is test day. If you make the days leading up to test day special then your test will be special. And that’s Marcello. He comes to practice with a smile on his face and understands how the work he puts in affects us.”
Bussey was also a key member of both the 4x100 and 4x400 relay teams which both won regional titles.
The 4x100 team consisting of Thelonius Jones, Bussey, senior Austin Smith and junior Randall Banks Jr. came into the meet with the second fastest seed time but clinched the top spot with a time of 42.35.
The team was confident that they were going to qualify and instead was racing against the clock and came up just short of breaking the school record.
“We’re close,” Bussey said. “We’re going to get it.”
Meanwhile, the 4x400 relay team made up of junior Josiah Delva, Bussey, senior Donovan Bryant and Smith came in on a mission. Bussey and Smith had already qualified for state and they wanted to take their two other teammates along but with the sixth fastest seed time coming into the meet, nothing was guaranteed.
The Blue Jays held steady with the pack throughout the first three laps but it was Smith who had the final push on the last 400 that gave Junction City the extra edge needed to take the crown over second place Manhattan by .41 seconds.
Joining both relay teams in the winners circle was junior thrower Joem Toala who took first in the shot put with a throw of 39’9.25”, roughly a foot farther than second place Teuila Ilalio of Manhattan.
“She’s just very steady and very consistent,” Zimmerman said. “Doesn’t get too down on bad throws and doesn’t get too excited when she does well.
Toala also finished second in the discus behind freshman Raegan Peterson of Washburn Rural with a throw of 112’07”.
This year was Toala’s first season of high school track after losing last season to the pandemic and not going out her freshman year.
“I started in middle school but then I fell off so I have been surprised with how well I’ve done but our coaching staff is just so good,” Toala said.
Joining Toala in their first trip to Cessna Stadium is senior hurdler Onterious Hill and junior distance runner Tyler Atkins.
Hill moved to Kansas his junior year and didn’t start competing in the hurdles until midway through this season.
Hill took fourth in the 110-hurdles with a time of 16.03 but really shined in the 300-meter hurdles, finishing second and barely missing out on a regional championship by .12 seconds.
“Every time I run them I end up shaving a few milliseconds off if not a full second,” Hill said.
Meanwhile, Atkins has already made his way into the Junction City record books this season after moving to Junction City from Florida and continued his strong inaugural season in the state of Kansas barely missing out on a state title in the 1600 (4:31.07, just two seconds behind Lawrence-Free State’s Benjamin Shryock) and finishing third in the 3200 (9:48.02).
In the 1600, Atkins stayed with the pack throughout the first half of the race but recognizing his limitations and the strengths of the runners around him, he made a big push and took a decent sized lead three-fourths of the way through before Shyrock caught him on the final stretch.
“Coming into the third lap I could see the time up on the scoreboard and I could tell we weren’t running as fast,” Atkins said. “I knew all of those guys in the group have a better kick than me so if I was able to make it, I needed to take it. So I took it and Ben caught me in the end but I still qualified so it was a win in my book.”
And while he ran the 1600 first on Friday, it will be the opposite on Thursday at state which Atkins hopes will translate into a big improvement.
“I’m hoping for a big PR in the 3200 since it’s the first event and then see what I can do in the 1600,” Atkins said.
Other individual events joining those four at the state track meet in Wichita on Thursday include Banks Jr. who also qualified in the 100 after finishing second with a time of 10.97 which was .01 second behind first place, senior Janiah Nicholson who finished third in the 200 with a time of 26.10 and just barely missed out on qualifying the 400, freshman Brynna York who finished third in the 1600 with a time of 5:44.85 and junior Jayda Harris who is returning to state after finishing fourth in the triple jump with a distance of 32’09”.
State track will be run differently this year thanks to COIVD-19 precautions. In the past, every state qualifier in the state of Kansas competed across both days of the meet but this year, the meet is getting split into three days. The Blue Jays will compete in the 6/5A portion of the meet on Thursday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.