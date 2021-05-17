Junction City track and field traveled to Washburn Rural on Thursday for the Centennial League meet and left with a third place finish for the Blue Jay boys and a sixth place finish for the girls. Manhattan’s boys and girls both finished first and Washburn Rural took second.
The Blue Jays had three league champions starting with junior Tyler Atkins who won the men’s 3200 meters with a time of 9:48.08, barely edging out Hayden’s Tanner Newkirk who finished just under two seconds behind. Atkins also finished fifth in the 1600 (4:33.91).
Junior Joem Toala won the women’s shot put after out-throwing Manhattan’s Teuila Ilalio by almost four and a half feet with a distance of 41’1.5”. Enaleen Barolome finished sixth (34’2”).
Lastly, the 4x100 relay team of TJ Jones, Marcello Bussey, Austin Smith and Randall Banks earned gold with a time of 42.81, beating out Seaman by less than a second.
Bussey also took second in both the 200 (22.85) and 400 (51.70) and Banks finished second in the 100, finishing .07 second behind Topeka West’s Javion Lee with a time of 11.14. Banks ran the fastest time of the day in prelims (11.04) but was just a tick too slow during finals.
Junior Josiah Devla took fourth in the 400 with a time of 52.97 and David Giddens finished eighth in the 100 (11.79).
Senior Janiah Nicholson was the lone second-place finish for the Blue Jay girls, earning silver in the 400 with a time of 1:02.40. Jada Harding finished eighth in the 400 (1:06.80).
Nicholson also finished third in the 200 (26.84) and Sophomore Nhubia Coney finished fourth (27.77). Coney also finished fourth in the 100 (12.82).
Junior Rudy Vargas took fourth in the shot put (43’8.5”) and sixth in the discus (126’) while Junior Keghan McConnell finished right in front of Vargas in the discus with a distance of 129’.
In the hurdles, senior Onterious Hill finished sixth in the 110-meters with a time of 17.34 and freshman Richard Baker finished ninth (17.34). Baker also finished seventh in the 300 hurdles (43.94).
In the jumps, sophomore Thelonius Jones took fifth in the long jump (20’9”), sophomore Tyre Smith finished fifth in the triple jump (40’8.5”) and senior Henry Nathan took eighth in the pole vault with a height of 9’6”.
Junior Jayda Harris finished sixth in the triple jump with a distance of 32’5.75”.
Freshman Lorna Rae Pierce placed in both distance races, taking fourth in the 1600 (5:42.73) and the 3200 (12:22.49).
Last but not least, the men’s 4x400 relay team finished third with a time of 3:33.45.
The Blue Jays will now head into regional play on Friday when they travel to Wichita-Northwest to compete for a shot to compete at the state tournament at Cessna Stadium in Wichita on May 27.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.