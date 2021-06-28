Junction City High School-grad and Olympic athlete Isiah Young finished fifth in 200-meters at the US Championship meet in Eugene, Oregon, Sunday night, missing out on a trip to his second-career Olympic games by two places.
Young ran the 200-meter finals with a time of 20.03 and finished behind first-place Noah Lyles (19.74), second place Kenny Bednarek (19.78), third place Erriyon Knighten (19.84) and fourth place Fred Kerley (19.90).
Young finished third in the opening round and first in his heat with a time of 20.21. Young ran his fastest time in the semifinals where he finished second in his heat and fourth overall with a time of 19.99.
Young also competed in the 100-meters, finished ninth in the semifinals with a time of 10.08 which was just .05 seconds away from moving him to the finals.
Young graduated from JCHS in 2008 and ran at Allen County Community College in Iola before getting a scholarship to compete at Ole Miss.
Young qualified for the 2012 London Olympics in the 200 and finished 8th overall.
