Junction City High School released their football schedule for the next three season Thursday morning.
Next season, the Blue Jays will play a full slate of Centennial League opponents including a regular-season home-and-home with Topeka High which marks just the second time in school history that the teams have played twice in one season.
Other games include at Manhattan, at Seaman, Topeka West, at Emporia and Highland Park.
In 2022 and 2023, Junction City will mix it up a little starting with opening the season with Hays (at Hays in 2022 and at home in 2023). The Blue Jays are 12-7 in the series with the Indians including winning five of the last six.
They'll then face Dodge City (at home in 2022 and away in 2023) which will be the 11th meeting all time with the last win coming when Junction City took down the Red Demons 54-7 in the 2019 playoffs.
Then, for the first time since 1977, the Blue Jays will play McPherson (home in 2022 and away in 2023). Junction City and the Bullpups played 25 times from 1950 to 1977 with the Blue Jays going 20-5 during that span.
They'll end their non-league schedule up with Bishop Carroll (home in 2022 and away in 2023) which is the third meet all time after the 2020 season opener and the 1969 4A State Title win.
Junction City will wrap things up both years with Centennial League foes Washburn Rural, Manhattan, Topeka High and Emporia before heading into the playoffs.
