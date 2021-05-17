The Junction City Athletic Training Center is hosting their fourth annual Filthy Monkey Obstacle Course Race at their facility on Saturday May 29th.
The event, which will also include a 1K Pot Belly Fun Run and a 2K Kids Division, is a 3K race with four different adult divisions for both men and women (25 and under, 35 and under, 45 and under and 55 and over). Kids also have four different divisions starting with 8 and under, 11 and under, 14 and under and 17 and under. All races will be timed by Manhattan Running Company.
Junction City Athletic Training Center director Rick Bazan is excited for the race to return after taking last year off thanks to the pandemic.
“The first year we had right at 100 and then the next year we had 121 and then 141 and then Covid hit so we couldn’t have it last year,” Bazan said. “This year we’re really doing it up big and we have a bunch of really great sponsors that will hopefully bring more people out and hopefully we get to 200. That would be fantastic.”
In addition to the race, all entries will receive a t-shirt and they will have free IHOP pancakes and smoked sausage and sliders provided by Binga’s. Bazan also said that they will have a DJ and several other surprises that he did not want to ruin before race day.
“I think this is just a really great community event and I’m really proud of it,” Bazan said. “People are out there exercising and having fun.”
Registration is 20 dollars for kids and 40 dollars for adults and those interested can sign up at the Junction City Athletic Club Facebook page or Manhattan Running Company’s website.
Bazan also wanted to acknowledge a big group of sponsors that helped make this year’s race possible including Jim Clark Chevrolet, Mathis Lueker Real Estate, Central National Bank, KS State Bank, Tanzillo’s Barber Shop, Intrust Bank, Godfrey’s Indoor Ranges and Tactical Supply, Patriot Tattoo, Exchange Bank and the Geary County Conventions and Visitors Bureau.
