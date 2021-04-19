After a disappointing trip to Salina on Wednesday for a rescheduled second game versus Salina Central, Junction City baseball bounced back from a 11-1 five inning run-rule loss to the Mustangs by steamrolling Highland Park with two run-rule wins of their own at home on Thursday.
The Blue Jays (7-3) scored nearly 30 runs in their two wins over the Scots (1-4), winning game one 15-0 in three innings and game two 14-4 in five.
In game one, the Blue Jays batted-around in the first inning, plating their first six batters before Highland Park managed to record their first out. Junction scored six runs in the first, three in the second and closed out the game with six runs in the third which was sparked by four-straight walks to start the inning.
Overall, Highland Park walked the Blue Jays 11 times in the three innings and allowed eight hits.
Senior Trevor Laughlin got the start on the mound and pitched a dominant three frames, allowing one hit and one walk while striking out seven of the 10 batters he faced.
None of the Blue Jays managed multiple hits in the games due to the number of walks allowed but both Jonathan Phillips and Bodie Tilman brought home multiple runs with four and two scored respectively.
The Scots managed to start game two with a little more life, scoring two and taking their first lead of the game. The Blue Jays responded with four in the bottom of the first and another run in the bottom of the second to extend their lead to 5-2.
Highland Park managed two more runs in the top of the third but the Blue Jays kept their lead at multiple runs with another run in the bottom of the inning.
After a scoreless top of the fourth for the Scots, Junction City found their scoring momentum from game one, scoring eight runs in the bottom of the inning to push their lead to 10. Seven straight Blue Jay batters reached base before Ashton Sharpsteen flew-out to left field for the first out of the fourth.
Jonathan Phillips came in the top of the fifth to close things out, allowing two walks while striking out all three outs Junction City needed to put the game on ice.
Jorden Kell had three hits in the game along with two RBIs and a walk to lead the way for Blue Jays followed by Logan Lindsley, Jacob Varnado, Nate Rumbaugh and Levi Mehl who all had two hits each. Varnado managed to drive in four of the Blue Jays 14 runs.
Lindsley got the start and allowed four runs (three earned) on seven hits and two walks with six strikeouts.
The Blue Jays will head back out on the road Monday evening versus Seaman before coming back home to Rathert Stadium on Friday to take on Topeka-Hayden.
