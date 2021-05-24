Despite their best efforts, Junction City baseball ended their season on Tuesday with a 4-3 loss to Topeka High in the opening round of regionals in Manhattan.
After a close six innings in which the Blue Jays grabbed an early 2-0 lead and then lost it down the stretch, Junction City found themselves down one with the tying run on base and the top of the order up.
Senior Russell Wilkey saw two pitches, fouled one off and then threaded what seemed like the perfect game tying hit to deep centerfield. Unfortunately for the Blue Jays, the Topeka center fielder made a great catch for the out.
Senior Trevor Laughlin reached base on the next at-bat after getting hit by a pitch and with both the tying and go-ahead runs on base, senior Andrew Khoury came out in what would be his final at-bat in a Junction City uniform to try to tie things up or take the lead.
After a six-pitch at-bat, the same bad hitting luck that befell Wilkey hit Khoury and he grounded a ball right to the Trojans third baseman, ending the game and the season for the Blue Jays.
“We did things right,” head coach Carl Laughlin said. “It was a solid game. We made all the catches we were supposed to make and made all of the pitches we were supposed to make. You can’t ask for anything more when you’re down one with the bases loaded and your three-hole batter up. He was the number one quarterback in the state of Kansas and I wouldn’t want anyone else up there but him. And he swung it good but he just hit it right at them. There’s nothing you can do.”
The loss drops Junction City to a final record of 9-12. The Blue Jays lost their final eight games of the season.
Senior Trevor Laughlin got the start for Junction City and pitched a really solid four innings before things started to slip in the bottom of the fifth. After loading the bases, sophomore Levi Mehl took over on the mound and managed to escape the inning with only two runs scored, giving Topeka their first lead of the game.
Mehl allowed just one run of his own after a Trojan stole home in the bottom of the sixth.
“The kid is a battler and all he wants to do is pitch,” Laughlin said. “Now he’s going to need to mature a little bit but he comes in and throws strikes and has the nastiest breaking stuff in the world for a sophomore. He’s going to mature and keep getting stronger and will continue to work hard all year.”
Five different Blue Jays had one hit in the game led by junior Jonathan Phillips who had the lone multi-base hit with a double.
The Blue Jays graduate seven senior starters from this year’s squad including Wilkey, Laughlin, Khoury, Bodie Tillman, Jacob Varnado, Key’Ahn Taylor and Anthony Hamilton.
“I don’t want to be emotional about these guys but there are four of them that were on my team when they were eight-years-old,” Laughlin said. “They’re going to go on to do great things in the community and great things with their lives
