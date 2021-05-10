The Lady Jay soccer team showed their toughness and determination Thursday night in a 1-0 win over Topeka West at home on senior night.
The game was the third in the last four days after a trip to Washburn Rural on Monday and hosting Highland Park on Tuesday.
“It’s heavy on the legs,” head coach Mitchell DeHoff said. “And with every game it just gets tougher. I saw a study that said it takes over 72 hours to completely recover from a full soccer game and we’ve been thrown three in four days and as you wear down, things get harder and your execution gets worse and I think we saw a little bit of that tonight.”
Junior Brooke Swango banged in the only goal of the game roughly 15 minutes into the first half and from then on, the defense had to stay sharp a for the final 55 minutes as nothing else seemed to be working offensively despite the fact that the Lady Jays had beaten Highland Park 7-0 when they played earlier this year in Topeka.
“It takes mental resilience and toughness,” DeHoff said. “And when we define mental toughness it’s being able to go out and compete at the same level no matter what the circumstance is. We want to be able to lock down defensively and stay committed to winning the ball and try to turn those turnovers into attacks.”
Topeka West made some moves late in an attempt to tie it up but they were in vain as the Lady Jay defense and sophomore goalkeeper Sophia Holloway held on for their fifth shutout of the season.
Before the game, the team honored seniors Vittoria Benoit, Jocelyn Luke, Mindy Lechuga-Nevarez, Karla Love, Cha-Vontae Davis and Naomi Alarcon.
That group has been a bedrock of stability for DeHoff and the girls soccer program over the past two years after losing last season to Covid and then somehow finding a way to pull the pieces back together to have a successful 2021 season.
“It’s hard every year to replace that experience,” DeHoff said. “They’ve grown up in the program and they’ve grown up with me as their coach. Being able to see their growth from three or four years ago is one of the reasons why I coach. And I think it’s one of the best things we do as a soccer program is that we really trust our older girls to mentor and show the younger girls what it takes to be a member of our program and what it takes to continually improve and every senior class has done that and this senior class isn’t any different.”
And for the seniors themselves, the ending has come much too soon for their liking. They went from sophomores finding their footing to having to take strong leadership positions as seniors in what seemed like an instant.
“In the beginning it was really rough,” Luke said. “We had a returners group and a freshman and sophomore group and so there was a little bit of a divide there. But over this year, I feel like we’ve really grown together. We’ve done a better job of breaking up that divide and mix around.”
“And we’re playing better because of that,” Benoit added. “We’ve gotten to know how everybody plays and we know where we’re going to be at.”
And it’s that resiliency and bounce-back that DeHoff is going to remember most when he thinks back to this group of seniors and the 2021 season.
“I think the main thing that I’m going to remember is that we’re back,” DeHoff said. “We had that year off and this was the group we came back with. It’s really easy to make comments about what this year would be like if we had gotten to play last year but you can’t change the past.”
As for the two captains, they hope the impression that they’ve made in their three seasons endures and helps the program continue to grow even after they’re gone.
“We’re the oldest and we’re the captains and so this year we had the chance to leave a mark on these younger girls,” Luke said. “Hopefully we’ve left a legacy.”
The Lady Jays have now won two-straight and have an opportunity to close the regular season out at 8-8 which would be a strong ending for a season that started with so much uncertainty.
“We have the skill and athleticism,” Luke said. “We just need to keep improving our teamwork and locking down what we do in practice and applying those skills and I think we have a good shot.”
Junction City hosts Dodge City Tuesday night in the Lady Jays final regular season game at Simpler Stadium and then will wrap up the regular season on Thursday at Great Bend.
