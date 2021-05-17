Junction City softball wrapped up their regular season on Tuesday with two 15-0 losses No. 1 overall in class 6A Topeka High. The Lady Jays will head into regional play with a 6-14 overall record.
The Lady Trojans pitching was dominant in both games, holding Junction City to a combined one baserunner in the two games. The Lady Jays plated just Taylor Strickland in game one on an error.
In game one, Topeka scored seven runs in the bottom of the seventh and eight more in the bottom of the eighth to end the game with a four-inning run-rule.
In game two, the Lady Trojans jumped out to a huge 11-0 lead after an inning and added four more in the bottom of the third for a four-inning run-rule.
Senior Megan Hunt threw the entirety of game one, allowing 15 runs (nine earned) on 13 hits and three walks with a home run and no strikeouts. Freshman Anja VonSpreckelsen got the start in game two but ran into early trouble, allowing 10 runs on four hits and six walks without recording an out before Hunt finished out the final two and two-thirds innings allowing five runs on four hits and three walks.
The Lady Jays will travel to Garden City on Wednesday for regional play at Garden City. They will play Wichita-Northwest at 1 p.m. and will advance on to the championship game at 6 p.m. if they beat Northwest.
