Former Blue Jay star quarterback Ryan Henington has officially transitioned from safety to linebacker to start his senior season according to K-State head coach Chris Kleiman in his opening spring press conference on Friday.
Henington — who entered the program as a wide receiver, redshirted in 2017 and made the transition to quarterback and then safety — played sparingly in 10 games through the 2018 and 19 seasons with most of that playing time coming on special teams.
Last season, Henington played in eight of the Wildcats nine games, registering eight total tackles including seven solo tackles playing both safety and some linebacker when the Wildcats ran into depth issues thanks to injury and Covid-19 protocols. Henington will be making the permanent transition to linebacker with fellow former-defensive back Wayne Jones due in part to both players having both the size and the speed (Henington currently listed at 6’1”, 210 pounds) to effectively cover that middle portion of the field against talented Big 12 skill position players.
“In the Big 12 you need linebackers who can really run that are 210-, 215-pound guys that can cover and run sideline to sideline,” Kleiman said. “So, Henington will provide even more depth there on special teams and at linebacker.”
Spring practice will go through April 3 and then five months later, the Wildcats will kick off the 2021 season with a trip down to Arlington, Tex. for the All-State Kickoff Classic in AT&T Stadium vs Stanford on Sept. 4.
