Mar. 19—The transfer counter for Kansas State’s men’s basketball team this offseason is up to three. Head coach Bruce Weber announced Friday that a pair of guards, sophomore DaJuan Gordon and junior Rudi Williams, have entered the transfer portal.
They join sophomore forward Antonio Gordon, who announced his departure Monday. DaJuan Gordon — no relation to Antonio — played in 57 games the past two seasons, with 33 starts. But that wasn’t enough to keep him in Manhattan another year.
“After several conversations with DaJaun and his family following the season, he informed me of his decision,” Weber said in a release. “Although DaJuan has played significant minutes and started most games the past two seasons, he indicated his desire to have a larger role offensively. Obviously, we are disappointed with his decision, but we wish him the best in basketball and life.”
A Chicago native, Gordon averaged 7.5 points, 4.4 rebounds, 1.0 assists and 1.2 steals in 26.0 minutes per game during his time with the Wildcats. He played in 25 games (22 starts) in the 2020-21 campaign, with averages of 9.1 points, 5.5 rebounds, 1.4 assists and 1.2 steals per outing.
Gordon posted a goodbye letter on his personal Twitter account Friday afternoon.
“I’m thankful for the opportunity at Kansas State,” Gordon wrote. “I want to thank all members of the (athletics) program, Coach Weber and the rest of the coaching staff ( Coach Korn included) and the tremendous fans. You guys kept me pushing. Lastly, all of my teammates, current and last year, (I) gained brothers for life. (After) discussion with my family, we think it’s best for me to look for a new opportunity. Thank you for everything Kansas State.”
Williams played just one season for the Wildcats after joining the program last year as a junior college transfer. He started four times and appeared in 27 games last season. Williams averaged 4.8 points, 2.6 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game in 18.2 minutes an outing.
“We recruited and signed Rudi during the early part of the (coronavirus) pandemic without him even visiting campus and getting a feeling for our program, so this gives him the opportunity to evaluate what type of school will be best for him moving forward,” Weber said. “We wish him well.”
Despite their transfers, Weber praised what the pair accomplished for K-State during their abbreviated careers.
“These are two quality young men,” Weber said, “and I appreciate their hard work and contributions to our program during their time here.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.