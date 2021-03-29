The King Kat Tournament Trail will be hitting Milford Lake on May 15. Anglers both local and around the country will travel to Geary County to compete for cash and prizes presented by Bass Pro Shops and Cabela’s and an opportunity to compete in a regional championship and the 2021 King Kat Classic.
Teams may consist of one to three anglers and early registration can be accomplished on the King Kat website or by calling 502-384-5924 up until April 30. All participants must be a member of the King Kat Association and membership fees for adults are 30 dollars and 15 for a spouse or youth.
The tournament will kick off at 6:30 a.m. and run until 3 p.m. with the weigh-in scheduled for 4 p.m.
The event will also feature a free “Catfish Kids Rodeo” that will also be held in conjunction with the tournament at Acorns Resort on Saturday. The event is free to all children 12 years or younger and kicks off at 8 a.m. with fishing from 9 to 11 a.m. All participants will be eligible to win one of six $1000 scholarships presented by Outdoor Promotions.
