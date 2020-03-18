Junction City, KS (66441)

Today

Thunderstorms during the morning will give way to partly cloudy skies and gusty winds this afternoon. High near 75F. Winds SSW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies early then becoming cloudy and windy late. Low 26F. Winds NNW at 20 to 30 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.