All Junction City and Fort Riley girls basketball players from the first through eighth grade are encouraged to come out this summer to participate in the Lady Jays Basketball Girls Summer Program.
The camp will run from July 12th to August 6 on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. and will be run by Junction City High School head girls basketball coach Tim Testa at Junction City Middle School along with other members of the JCHS coaching staff, current players and alumni. Participants will take part in skills, games, drills and competitions throughout the three and a half weeks and will have the opportunity to meet collegiate basketball players.
Registration is open for the camp from now through June 30th and costs 45 dollars per participant and will include a shirt, sticker and a picture.
You can contact Testa for questions at 620-705-8348 or TimothyTesta@usd475.org and you can sign up at the city’s website at junctioncity-ks.gov.
