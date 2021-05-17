The Junction City girls’ soccer team closed out the regular season last week with a loss at home to Dodge City and then a win on the road at Great Bend on Thursday to close out the regular season.
The two games brought their end-of-the-regular-season record to 7-9.
The Lady Jays fell behind Dodge 3-0 after a half and allowed two more goals in the second half.
After the game, head coach Mitchell DeHoff attributed this loss, like some earlier in the season to execution of fundamentals.
“When you make small mistakes, you end up putting yourself in a bad position,” DeHoff said.
The game was also significant because it was the final athletic event to be held at Al Simpler Stadium. Starting next year, the Blue Jays will be playing at their brand new stadium next to the new high school which is currently in construction.
“I’ve always enjoyed this facility,” DeHoff said. “This is year seven for me out here practicing and playing games and this is always going to be the first home coaching career so it’s definitely surreal. I know it’s a little surreal for the girls as well. I’m pretty sure this is the last competition to be held at Al Simpler Stadium so to be the team that gets to close it down is something special. We’re looking forward to that new facility but we’ve had some good memories here too.”
On Thursday, the Lady Jays traveled west to Great Bend and got a 2-0 lead in the first half after goals from Mindy Lechuga-Nevarez and Brooke Swango. Vittoria Benoit got a final goal in the second half to add to an assist in the first half.
Goal-keeper Sophia Holloway and the Junction City defense put up their sixth shut-out of the season.
Now the Lady Jays will head into regional play with a roadtrip to Liberal (7-8-1) on Monday at 6 p.m. A win there will put them in the regional championship game where they’ll play either Washburn Rural (13-2-1), Wichita-Southeast (4-12) or Lawrence Free-State (3-11-1).
