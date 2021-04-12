Junction City softball hosted two doubleheaders this past week versus Emporia and Topeka West but was only able to finish three of the four games due to rainy weather that popped up on Friday. The Lady Jays (3-4) were swept 9-6 and 8-1 by Emporia and fell 13-4 in game one to Topeka West. Game two was stopped midway through the fifth inning with both teams tied at five.
JUNCTION CITY RECORDED five straight hits to start the second inning on the way to a 6-0 lead in game one versus Emporia and they carried that lead until the fourth inning where the Spartans scored two, three and then four runs in the final three innings of the game while holding the Lady Jays to just one. Junction City lost the lead in the top of the seventh and despite getting the tying runs on base with two outs in the bottom of the inning, could not pull back within even of Emporia.
“We have so much opportunity and potential but we need to learn how to finish,” head coach Aaron Craig said. “This is one of the best teams we’ve had since I and coach King got here five years ago. It’s a solid group across the table and to see us get out in front early and then lose is disappointing.”
Junction was led by Ava DeGuzman who had four hits and two RBIs while Hannah and Abby Ratts each turned in two hits with Abby also scoring two runs for the Lady Jays.
Megan Hunt allowed nine runs (six earned) on 10 hits and four walks with two strikeouts.
In game two, the Spartans grabbed an early 3-0 lead in the second and scored four more in the top of the sixth. Junction City scored their lone run in the bottom of the sixth and Emporia added a final insurance run in the top of the seventh to close things out.
Abby Ratts had another two-hit game and Amira Bivens scored the Lady Jays lone run.
Taylor Strickland got the start and went four innings allowing five runs on seven hits and four walks. Hunt came back in for two innings allowing two hits and striking out two and Anja VonSpreckelsen closed things out allowing a run off two walks with two strikeouts in the seventh.
VERSUS TOPEKA WEST, Junction City grabbed an early 1-0 after an inning and fell behind 2-1 after the second before tying things up at 2 heading into the fourth. Both teams traded two-run half innings in the fifth but it was five runs in the top of the fifth and four more in the top of the seventh for the Chargers that blew the Lady Jays out of the water and made it impossible for them to get things back to even once again.
As of press time, official stats were not available for this game or the five innings that were played of game two. Both teams hope to reschedule the last several innings of game two but as of press time, a date has not been set.
Junction City will have a week to recalibrate before heading out on the road on Friday to take on Highland Park (0-2). The Scots both of their games this season by a combined 43-runs.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.