Junction City softball ended their season with a loss in the opening round of regionals versus Wichita-Northwest in Garden City on Wednesday.
The Lady Jays lost 13-5 and ended the season at 6-15.
Northwest jumped out to an early 9-0 lead after two innings and Junction City responded with a four-run top of the third, jump started by five straight hits to start the inning. Hannah Ratts singled in Ava DeGuzman followed by Taylor Strickland singling in Amira Bivens and Megan Hunt singling in Ratts.
Anja VonSpreckelsen grounded out the third which led to Abby Ratts singling home Strickland for the fourth run of the game.
With the lead cut to a run, the Lady Grizzlies responded with a solo home run in the bottom of the third to stretch their lead back to six.
In the top of the fourth, Bivens tripled in DeGuzman to get things back within five.
Northwest added two more runs in the bottom of the fourth and another in the bottom of the fifth.
Hunt got the start and through three and two-thirds innings, she gave up 11 runs (10 earned) on 14 hits and a walk.
VonSpreckelsen came in for the final two and two-thirds and allowed just one run on four hits and a walk.
Bivens, Hannah Ratts and Taylor Strickland each had two hits in the game.
Junction City graduates six seniors from this year’s team including Hunt, Bivens, Strickland, Anna Torres, Hannah Goble and Lucy Rivera.
