Junction City swimming competed in the Centennial League swimming meet on Thursday in Topeka and finished eighth overall. Washburn Rural took the league title followed by Manhattan and Topeka-Seaman.
The Lady Jays did not have any medal finishes but 58% of Junction City’s swimmers did have personal best times at the meet.
JCHS was led by their 200-yard freestyle relay team consisting of sophomore Sarren Hines, freshman Karley Kramer, junior Daniella Robles and junior Amaiya Rohan which finished fifth overall with a time of 1:59.16 which was a more than two second improvement on their seed time.
Rohan finished 10th in the 50-yard freestyle with a time of 28.89 and 12th in the 100-yard free (1:08.69).
Robles finished 10th in the 100-yard backstroke with a time of 1:22.55 and Hines took 11th in the 50-yard freestyle with a finals time of 29:11 which was a second improvement of her seed time. Hines also finished 18th in the 100 free with a time of 1:12.66 which was a four second improvement of her seed time.
Junior Brinley VanWey finished 11th in the 100-yard backstroke with a time of 1:25.42.
In the 500-yard free, senior Ashlynn Shea finished 12th with a time of 7:18.75 which was a more than a second improvement on her seedtime and junior Jordan Seelye finished behind her with a time of 7:19.91 which was a nine-second improvement on her seed time. Shea also took 15th in the 200-yard free with a time of 2:42.12. Seelye also finished 11th in the 200-yard free with a time of 2:37.48 which was a two-second improvement on her seed time.
The meet is the last of the season for the Lady Jay swimmers as they did not have any state qualifiers this season. They graduate seniors Shea, Melanie Cervantes, Lauren Kim and Abigail Rosauer.
