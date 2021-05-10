The Junction City softball girls played their final home games of the season on Friday when they hosted the talented Washburn Rural Junior Blues. While things didn’t end as they wanted, Washburn swept the Lady Jays 9-0 and 15-0, Junction City head coach Aaron Craig couldn’t have spoken more highly of his team’s fight and resolve during the doubleheader.
“If you take the number two team in the state of Kansas to seven innings and make them work for their runs, I’m not going to be disappointed with that,” Craig said. “Our attitude and behavior was great and our effort was great. Kudos to their pitching staff. That’s what’s always made them a solid team. But for our girls who have been annihilated by Washburn ever since I got here, yeah we didn’t score a run but we weren’t frustrated and I’m proud of the way we performed and held each other up and stayed positive.”
Washburn jumped out to an early 5-0 lead thanks in part to two single-shot home runs in the first inning which was two of the three that the Junior Blues hit in the game.
“That came from the box that was called,” Craig said. “We like to attack the corners but that wasn’t being called and they took advantage of it.”
Washburn added another run in the fourth and the sixth and then two more in the top of the seventh to close things out.
The Lady Jays had just one hit in game one (a single from freshman Anja VonSpreckelsen) and senior Megan Hunt pitched the full seven innings, allowing nine runs (six earned) on 14 hits and a walk with no strikeouts.
VonSpreckelsen got the start in game two and was shaky out of the gate as eight Washburn runs scored in the first inning.
“She just lost control a little bit and lost her spots and gave up some walks,” Craig said.
VonSpreckelsen pitched the first two and a third, giving up 11 runs (six earned) on four hits and six walks.
Hunt retook the mound in the third and pitched the final two and two-thirds, allowing four runs (three earned) on seven hits and a walk.
Washburn led 11-0 after three innings and added four runs in the fourth and fifth to close the game out on a five-inning run-rule.
Offensively, the Lady Jays were once again held to a single hit which came from Hannah Ratts in the first inning.
In-between games, Junction City celebrated their six-member senior class who played their final two games at Cleary Park on Friday. Megan Hunt, Taylor Strickland, Amira Bivens, Lucy Rivera, Anna Torres and Hannah Goble all beamed out at the crowd as they stood side-by-side with their parents in the middle of the softball diamond as Craig talked about each individually and their importance to their program.
“They’re all great kids and I wish them nothing but the best,” Craig said. “They will forever be in my memories and they’ll always be Lady Jays. They were a good group of young ladies and they’re my second full group to come through. I’ll definitely have memories that I’ll cherish.”
But even with the senior day festivities, things aren’t quite over yet. The Lady Jays still have to face the top team in the state of Kansas in Topeka High on Tuesday to wrap up the regular season before they figure out where they’ll be going for regional play starting next week.
“I feel our league prepares any team in our league to go to a regional,” Craig said. “We see some of the best softball in the state of Kansas. Depending on which way the records go, we’re going to be anywhere from a 10 to a 12 seed and it just depends on what happens with other teams as far as where we’ll go. We’re going to go bust our butt on Tuesday and let the chips fall where they may and then sit back and relax and see where they tell us to go and find out who our opponent is and get as much information as we can on them and prepare and then go get them.”
