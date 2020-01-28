The Junction City Lady Blue Jays grapplers finished the Rock Creek Girls Invitational in St. George seventh in the team results with 30.5 points, splitting Baldwin, 32 points, and Oakley, 30 points. The round-robin tournament pitted the wrestlers against each other for the best record on the day.
The team combined for three medalists finishing on the podium in their respective classes.
Senior Elisa Robinson, 191-pounds, won all three of her matches. Robinson, 22-0, defeated Baldwin’s Carly Ambrister with a pin 33-seconds into the third period. Robinson led 7-1 after the first period before adding four more points in the second period.
In her second match, Robinson defeated Great Bend’s Dakota Baldwin via pinfall 31-seconds into the second period. Up 7-1 after the first period, Robinson escaped from Baldwin’s hold in nine seconds before earning a takedown and pin.
Robinson’s final match against Kylie Meredith, Sabetha, was shortened in the third period after she earned the 17-1 technical fall. Robinson earned five points in the first period and doubled her score in the second before Meredith earned her lone point with seven seconds remaining via escape. Robinson earned a takedown 13-seconds in before maneuvering Meredith into a two point and three point nearfalls for the victory.
Leilani Nuusila, 170-pounds, earned her first two victories of her career on the way to her third place finish.
Nuusila earned the quickest pin on the day for the team when she defeated Mysti Hummel, Washburn Rural, in 19-seconds.
She fell to Sabetha’s Vivian Strahm via pinfall in the second period and to Sophie Kerstiens, Washburn Rural, in the first period before earning her second victory via forfeit by Great Bend’s Maria Gonzalez.
Aislynn Bailey, 155-pounds, finished 1-3 on the day to finish her class in fourth. Bailey defeated Sierra Breedlove, Baldwin, in her final match via pinfall one minute into the second period. Her first three matches resulted in pinfall losses all coming in the first round.
Zahira Tanaka, 123-pounds, started the day off with a victory, 11-6, over Washburn Rural’s Carmen Alston. Tanaka quickly ran up the 5-3 score in the first period, beginning and ending with a takedown. She added four points from takedowns in the second period to control the match. A takedown in the final period secured the win for her as Alston only scored two points in the final 2-minutes.
Losses in the second and third rounds prohibited Tanaka from advancing to final matches in the competitive weight class.
The Blue Jays host their home tournament this Saturday inside Shenk Gymnasium starting at 9 a.m., the final regular season tournament before the Centennial League Tournament at Emporia High School Feb. 8.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.