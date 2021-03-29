Crappie USA will be holding a crappie tournament at Milford Lake on May 16. The event is presented by Bass Pro Shop and Cabela’s and anglers will be vying for a guaranteed $10,000 payout.
Those interested in competing must sign up at the Crappie USA website or call 502-384-5924 before May 1 to avoid a late fee or you can enter at the mandatory pre-tournament seminar the night before the tournament. Teams can consist of one or two anglers and a possible third as long as they are 16 years old or younger.
The event will begin at 6:30 a.m. and run until 3 p.m. with a weigh-in starting at 4 p.m.
The event will also feature a free “Crappie Kids Rodeo” which will also be held in conjunction with the tournament at Acorns Resort on Saturday, May 15. The event is free to all children 12 years or younger and kicks off at 8 a.m. with fishing from 9 to 11 a.m. All participants will be eligible to win one of six Crappie USA $1000 scholarships.
