Blistering cold and snow over the past several days have forced several postponements for Junction City High School athletics. The Blue Jay boys and girls basketball games versus Emporia at home on Monday was moved to this Thursday. Game times will remain the same with the varsity girls hitting the court at 6 p.m. followed by boys varsity at around 7:30 p.m.
The JCHS bowling team’s schedule also fell victim to the cold. Their home meet, which was originally scheduled for Monday, was also moved to Thursday at 3 p.m. at Junction City Bowl.
