The sun, high in the sky, sparkled off the deep blue ripples of Milford Lake Saturday afternoon as 114 different boats trickled back in from the vast expanse of the lake after a long morning and afternoon of fishing in the annual Spring Catfish Clash.
Anglers from all over the region traveled to Geary County in pursuit of Milford Blue Catfish and a top prize of 7000 dollars. The tournament is part of the Catfish Chasers Tournament Series and is the first tournament of their new season.
“Overall, after talking to participants and all of the sponsors that were present, everyone was happy and everything went fairly well,” tournament organizer Craig Collings said. “The fish were all healthy and swam away so that’s always a good thing and I think a lot of money got brought into the community. We’re super happy that the Geary County Conventions and Visitors Bureau and Acorns Resort teamed up with us this year and we’ve already talked and confirmed that we’ll be back next year with their help which is great. ”
The 114 participants were the largest number the tournament has seen in its 10 years of existence, a number which Collings said could continue to grow if they keep attracting interest from around the region.
“I think that this particular event has the potential to be one of the top five events in the country,” Collings said. “114 boats in a catfishing tournament is a big tournament. Anytime you get over 100 boats, you’ve done something. There just aren’t that many events that will pull that many people, especially people from all over. I think the event has the potential to still grow a little bit but I’d like to cap the event at around 150 boats. More than that and the logistics of weigh-ins and getting everyone in and out of the water just become too much. When we got started this morning and all 114 boats were out here and it was like bumper boats.”
Competitors started their day at 6:30 a.m. at the docking area nearest to the causeway and fished up until the cut-off time at 4:15 p.m. Any part of the lake they could get to on boat was in-bounds and anglers could submit up to five fish for the weigh-in as long as they fit the slot length limit of fish either smaller than 25 inches or larger than 40 inches.
The top team winners were no strangers to Milford or the Spring Catfish Clash. Brandon Kennedy and Josh Smith, both from Baldwin, and Smith’s 11-year-old nephew Cohen Wittman, Garnett, took the top prize for the second year in a row reeling in 91.95 pounds of catfish including a 44 and 40 pound monster.
When asked about the mystery of their continued success at Milford, Kennedy hinted to their secret edge being in their boat.
“It’s this young man right here,” Kennedy said with a laugh gesturing at Wittman. “He’s good luck in the boat. We had a plan today when we set and we stuck with it. The bite was a little slow and I know for a lot of the guys it was tough out there for them but we just targeted some certain water and stuck with it.”
The weather, while wonderful to most who were outside on Saturday, wasn’t quite ideal conditions for the fishermen but it did not seem to deter Kennedy, Smith and Wittman.
“We actually like a little more of an overcast day,” Smith said. “These bluebird days can be tough, they kind of slow the bite down. That’s where we have to just sit up and stay with it.”
Sharing the big-fish glory were the Melendy brothers, Nate and Andrew. The two Wichita natives pulled a 58.25 monster out of Milford which was the biggest bluecat of the event, a feat that earned them 1200 dollars in addition to the 1500 dollars for finishing third overall with a total weight of 84.85 pounds.
Danny Mayer and Derek Allen finished second, winning 3,400 dollars with a total weight of 87.30 pounds, Kent Pfautz and Joe Roland took fourth and won 1,200 dollars with a total weight of 60.65 pounds and John Berlund, Eddie Henry and Ryan Berglund took fifth, winning $1,000 dollars with a total weight of 56.95.
In addition to those winnings, the tournament also awarded cash prizes to boats that had a youth aboard. The top three youth competing in the event earned money with first prize winning 500 dollars, second 300 and third 100. In addition to his other accolades with his team, Wittman walked away with first prize in the youth category as well.
“That was all money that was donated by our fishermen,” Collings said. “One guy came forward Friday night with 250 dollars for the top youth and then we announced that and another guy added 50 dollars and then a couple more chipped in. That’s another great thing about catfishing, the camaraderie between the guys and the relationships between all of the fishermen is great. We don’t have any drama or issues. It’s not cutthroat, everyone is just there to have a good time and congratulate the ones that do well and tell the others better luck next time.”
The Catfish Chases will be back at Milford later this year for a second tournament on Sept. 25th. Collins expects a smaller crowd than Saturday’s group due to the bluecat bite not being as good traditionally in the fall as opposed to the spring.
