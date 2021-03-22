Over the past week, I’ve had some extra free time thanks to Junction City High’s spring break and a general lull of local sporting events. Did I spend that time wisely by doing things outside and perhaps working to get ahead on a few things in preparation for a very busy spring sports season? No, absolutely not.
I sat on my butt and watched a lot of television. Too much. Roughly 20 to 25 hours worth of basketball since the start of the NCAA tournament on Thursday and then even more random stuff to fill in before that. But, to justify my personal week of sloth, I did receive some inspiration.
“Last Chance U” is a Netflix show in its sixth season that I absolutely love. The docuseries’ first five seasons followed junior college football teams throughout the highs and lows of their seasons and the journeys of the coaches and the players who all have dreams of being scooped out of obscurity by a Division-1 school and eventually, one day, getting the opportunity to have a career of playing football in the NFL. Perhaps you remember that the third and fourth seasons recently took place just a few hours away at Independence Community College?
Anyway, the sixth season, which premiered a couple of weeks ago, switched gears and instead of focusing on a football team, the “Last Chance U” team traveled to California to follow the East Los Angeles College (ELAC) men’s basketball team in their quest for a California state championship. I won’t ruin the entire season for you just in case you’re saving it for a rainy weekend but the ending came to an all-too-familiar end.
The ELAC team and their coaches boarded their charter bus to go play in the state tournament — the pinnacle of their season — when Huskies’ head coach John Mosley received the fateful news that many other coaches at all levels of athletics received around that same time in March of 2020: the tournament and the season had been canceled. All of the hard work and preparation that had led to that point was going to go to waste as a blanket of uncertainty and fear began to set in around the country and the world.
After receiving the call, Mosley made his way onto the bus and with tears in his eyes, informed his team that their season had been canceled and that their quest for the first state championship in school history was over.
Watching this, my mind immediately went back to the numerous conversations I had with Blue Jay coaches and athletes the week before in preparation for last week’s Spring Sports Preview. The situations differed slightly — ELAC was ending their season and for the seven Junction City spring sports teams, they had hardly begun.
“Each day we were just hearing the news and things were getting worse,” JCHS girls’ soccer head coach Mitchell Dehoff said. “That feeling of dread kind of set in and when we showed up on Thursday, college basketball games were getting canceled and conference tournaments were being canceled and the coaching staff just kind of looked to each other and we knew that was not good. We ended up canceling our practice that Friday, the district canceled classes for the next week and it was like the next Wednesday that KSHSAA came out and canceled the season.”
>From that moment everything changed for high school kids around the country. Freshmen and sophomores lost a key developmental year which prepares them for leadership positions on their various teams when they became juniors and seniors. Juniors lost a key showcase season that’s vital if they have any aspirations of playing their sport at the next level and seniors lost everything.
Seniors like softball player and three-year starter Katherine Range who went into the 2020 season with a lot of excitement and even had a big hand in the design of the Lady Jay’s brand new uniforms — uniforms that will finally be debuted this week when they open the 2021 season at Salina Central. Range luckily got a chance to continue her softball career at Northwest Kansas Technical College but the memories that she would’ve made during her senior season are lost to time.
“Having to tell everyone on the team that the season had been canceled was hard but it was especially hard to tell (Katherine),” softball head coach Aaron Craig said. “She had put so much into it.”
For almost every one of JCHS’s spring sports teams, there’s a story just as heartbreaking.
The baseball team lost their debut season on their brand-new turf and robbed now-Barton County freshman Joel Nieves of an attempt at a state tournament run after losing to the eventual state champions by one run in extra innings of the regional championship game the season before.
The girls’ swim team had several seniors who were capable of returning the program to the state swim meet for the first time in a while, throwers Savannah Adams (shot put and discus) and Antonio Cooper (shot put) both finished inside the top 10 at state their junior season and did not get a chance to return and compete for a state championship along with other seniors who may have had their breakout season in 2020 and the girls’ soccer team lost out on the junior seasons of several talented players who moved away from Junction City over the summer.
Those are stories that you’re going to get everywhere at every high school, community college and four-year college in the country. The loss of the spring sports season may not even count in the top-30 of the most devastating consequences of COVID-19 but for the coaches and especially the players, that’s a big chunk of their high school career that they’re not getting back.
“Honestly, soccer is kind of my release,” senior Vittoria Benoit said. “I go and meet new people and we’re there for each other. We have bonds and at the same time, we get to have fun on and off the field. I thought I had all this time. Going into last season we were like, oh yeah we have 36 games left in our high school career. And then they’re like, nope, just kidding, it’s already down to 16. It’s crazy.”
Unfortunately, there’s nothing anyone can do for last year’s seniors who, in addition to losing their senior sports seasons, also lost other prominent high school stepping stones like prom and a normal high school graduation ceremony. But, for the ones who got to return to school this year, the beginning of the spring sports season a few weeks ago marks the chance for some real healing and normalcy to set back in.
Successful fall and winter sports seasons around the state have helped build confidence that while there will still be some differences, an as-normal-as-possible spring sports season will not only get a chance to start but will also be able to come to a full and satisfying conclusion.
“It’s just been such a relief to be able to be out there on the diamond with the girls and the coaching staff,” Craig said. “We know (the season) is going to happen. We’re just thankful for every day that we get to this now.”
Baseball (6 p.m.) and girls’ soccer (7 p.m.) will kick off the spring sports season at home on Thursday while girls’ swimming will be in Salina. If you can, I’d very much encourage you to head out and catch a glimpse of what is sure to be some of the biggest smiles you’ve seen in the last year. These players have waited a full year to be able to get back out there and compete in the sport that they love with their teammates and now, finally it’s their time. Nothing’s going to stop them now.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.