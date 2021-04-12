The St. Xavier track and field team competed in the Wabaunsee Varsity Invite track meet on Friday. The Ram girls finished 10th and the boys did not place.
Chrissy Sexton-Snow led the way for the Rams with a fourth-place finish in the 3200 with a time of 16:03.5. Sexton-Snow also competed in the 1600 where she finished eighth with a time of 6:58.77 and the long jump where she placed 12th (10’9”).
Noah Fields finished ninth in the 1600 with a time of 5:55.22, seventh in the long jump (16’2”) and 17th in the shot put (26’0.5”).
The Rams will be back in action on Thursday at Northern Heights.
