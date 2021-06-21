The Upper Deck 14U Ravens got two series sweeps of local teams this past week. The Ravens traveled to Milford on Monday and got two blowout wins (18-10, 21-0) before hosting Chapman at North Park on Thursday, beating them 16-2 and 19-4.
Milford
The Ravens got out to an early 7-3 lead after an inning but a seven-run bottom the second for Milford put them up 10-8 heading into the third inning.
The Ravens scored seven in the top of the third and then three more in the top of the fourth to push their lead to eight before the game ended after the top of the fourth.
Braedon Stroda and Aven Fisher each had three hits in the game and Dallas Henton and Naythan Hall each had two.
Fisher got the start and and went an inning and a third striking out two and allowing six earned runs before Keiodrea Wilcox came out in the final inning and a third allowing no hits, a walk and a strikeout.
In game two, the Ravens scored seven runs in each of the first, second and third innings to get the 21-0 shutout win.
Cael Smith led the way with three hits in the game and Hall, Fisher and Hunter Valdemar.
Talon Landreville, Valdemar and Landyn Ziegenhirt each had two steals.
Wilcox got the start and threw two hitless innings with three walks and Ethan Fasano came in for the final inning, striking out all three batters faced.
Chapman
Four runs in the first for the Ravens gave them an early 4-1 advantage that grew to 6-1 after the second.
After a scoreless third, Chapman cut the lead to four with a run in the top of the fourth but a 10-run bottom of the fourth put the game away, giving the Ravens a 16-2 win.
Ziegenhirt and Hall each had three hits while Landreville had two. Fisher had a triple.
Henton, Smith, Stroda and Valdemar each had two steals in the game.
Cael Smith went the full five innings, allowing two runs (none earned) on three hits and two walks with eight strikeouts.
