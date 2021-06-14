The Upper Deck 14U Ravens played a doubleheader at Chapman on Wednesday and split, winning the first game 5-3 and losing the second 10-5.
In game one, Naythan Hall doubled in the first run of the game in the top of the fourth and Chapman responded with three runs in the bottom of the inning.
Hunter Valdemar stole home for the first run of a four-run top of the fifth to retake the lead.
Leonardo Ngiraidong scored a run on a bases loaded walk and then Landyn Ziegenhirt flew out to right field, scoring MC Taylor and Hall doubled again scoring Cael Smith to wrap up the inning.
Chapman got one runner on base in the bottom of the fifth but couldn’t get anything else going, giving the Ravens the 5-3 win.
Hall got the win going the first 3.2 innings, allowing three runs (one earned) on a hit and five walks with five strikeouts. Taylor came in for the final 1.1 innings and allowed just one walk and struck-out two.
Taylor, Braedon Stroda (2), Valdemar and Ziegenhirt each got steals in the game.
In game two, the Ravens jumped out to a 2-0 lead after the first half of the first before Chapman scored a run in the bottom of the first, eight in the bottom of the second and another run in the bottom of the third to jump ahead 10-2.
Valdemar singled to score the game’s opening run and Taylor walked-in a run.
In the top of the fourth, Keiondrae Wilcox singled in Scotty Cary and Smith followed that up by singling in Wilcox on the next at-bat. Ziegenhirt doubled, scoring Smith and then got to third on a steal but an inning-ending tag-out at first two batters later ended the game.
Smith and Ziegenhirt each had two hits in the game.
Ethan Fasano pitched the first 1.2 innings and allowed nine runs (one earned) on a hit and eight walks with a strikeout. Wilcox finished out the game, allowing a run (not earned) on three hits and a walk with three strikeouts.
Then, on Friday, the Ravens traveled to Olathe for a USSSA tournament and went 3-2, losing their opening versus 316 Elite 4-2 before bouncing back to beat the SOAR Academy 8-4, Prodigy 14U 12-4 and and 9-7 before losing their final game to the Lawrence Knights 6-2.
The Ravens will play Milford Monday night before returning back home to North Park to take on Chapman on Thursday.
