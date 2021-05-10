USD 476 announced their summer strength and conditioning and sports workout schedules.
Summer strength and conditioning will take place at the JCHS weight room and Al Simpler Stadium from June 7-25 and July 5-30. Boys high school advanced sessions will start and 7 a.m. and end at 8:30 a.m. followed by high school girls from 9 a.m. - 10:30 a.m., middle school from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. and beginning high school boys and girls from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
Question regarding summer strength and conditioning should be sent to randallzimmerman@usd475.org.
Summer workouts and practices for specific sports will start at different times for different sports starting at the beginning of June. Individual dates and times are listed on Junction City’s website at www.bluejayathletics.org.
For more sport specific information you can contact the head coach of the program you’re interested in and for general questions, you can contact the athletic department directly at 785-717-4215 or email sharonbloomdahil@usd475.org.
Fall athlete and parent orientation night is scheduled for August 3rd at 6 p.m. at the new Junction City High School at 501 North Munson Road and fall sports practice begins on August 16. Athletes must have their JCHS athletic packet/online registration completed and turned into the athletic department one week prior to the start of fall practice.
