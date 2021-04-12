Sometime after Christmas break last year, K-State coaches approached Ryan Henington to see if he’d be open to a position change. The soon-to-be senior was less than a year removed from moving from quarterback to safety and you’d think that for someone so new to the defensive side of the ball, he’d be hesitant.
Henington, a regular special teams contributor and a back-up safety who got major time on the field last season after a rash of injuries and Covid-19 quarantines worked its way through the defensive backfield, was being asked to move down to linebacker where his 6’1”, 210-pound frame and his athleticism could really be put to use.
But, again, he had just made a difficult transition to safety from quarterback, a position he had played since high school. He was supposed to use the 2020 spring practice to learn the position but thanks to Covid, all of spring practice was canceled. The Junction City-native packed up and headed home, like all of his teammates, and he’d have to hope that he could pick up enough through Zoom to be mentally and physically adjusted enough to make that change when fall came. Even fundamental things like tackling became that much harder without a regular spring practice to help aid in the transition.
“(It was) a lot of trial and error,” Henington said. “Going back I wish I had more practice. I’ve done everything – you name it – from visualization to hitting bags to just tackling on air and the live reps helped. Scrimmage reps. I didn’t really get a chance to put my toes in the water and had to dive right in, but I take pride in being a football player. I think I have a decent ability to just go out there and do what I’m asked to do.”
Football season finally arrived and once it ended, Henington had played in a career-high eight games and recorded eight tackles, also a career-high. So now, instead of continuing to build upon his knowledge and experience as a safety, the coaches were asking for him to move again. For some people heading into what could be their last year playing football, the extra effort wouldn’t be worth it. But for Henington, extra effort is just how he does business.
“Ever since I came in as a freshman, with the Snyder staff, they approached me, and they said, ‘Hey, you have a little bit of athleticism. Come play special teams,’ and I was all for that,” Hennington said. “So, from day one, I’ve been a K-Stater and I’ll do anything I can to help this university, help our football team win. So, I do take pride in my role.”
WHEN HENINGTON was trying to piece together how to play safety last spring, he decided to reach out to a familiar face to both himself and K-State fans.
Former second-team All-American Wildcat safety Ty Zimmerman is a man who knows Henington’s journey well.
For one, he coached Henington when he was a Blue Jay and the two remain close with Henington calling Zimmerman a “mentor”. Secondly, Zimmerman once was a celebrated Junction City quarterback who got recruited to play at K-State and made a transition over to the defensive side of the ball.
Mentally, Zimmerman is confident that Henington could play any position and he’d be able to pick it up. However, it’s the physical nature of playing on the defensive side of the ball that will continue to be an adjustment as Henington gets more and more acclimated.
“I’ve just tried to share my experience with him as much as I can,” Zimmerman said. “Going from quarterback to safety, the mental side is not really that difficult, especially for a kid like him who understands the game. The physicality is what’s different. When you’re going from wearing a green jersey in practice so you don’t get touched to having to hit people and get hit by people every play, it’s big. Your body just has to get used to it.”
And it’s even more of a factor as he transitions to linebacker. As a safety, you’re usually dealing with running backs, wide receivers and tight ends that are all roughly your size. Once you move into the front seven, you have to deal with offensive linemen that could have 100 pounds on you.
“As a linebacker, you’re in the box all of the time,” Zimmerman said. “I just talked to him after spring ball ended and he was talking about how he was having to take on linemen all the time. That’s what you’re trying to do as a linebacker, you’re trying to fill holes and take on blocks and you’re either shooting the gap and making a tackle or closing a gap so someone else can make a tackle so your body is going to banging people every single play. It’s a huge toll on you physically.”
Henington has definitely taken his fair share of bumps and bruises during spring practice which concluded on April 3. However, he hasn’t let it deter him. Even when an offensive lineman’s cut block has sent his feet straight out from under him, he’s gotten right back up and asked for more.
“He didn’t get hurt, which is always a nice thing,” K-State linebackers coach Steve Stanard said. “He’s had a couple of hard falls this spring, and he gets frustrated with it but goes, ‘What else can we do drill wise? What else can we do to work on this?’ because he does not want it to happen to him day in, day out. Nobody does. That’s what makes Ryan a special guy. He is going to put forth the effort, physically and mentally, to try to correct anything.”
Coaches described the linebacker position as one of the deepest on the team during spring ball press conferences so it’s going to be a battle for anyone, let alone someone who is just learning and adjusting to the position, to find a consistent presence on the field. However, Henington will continue to be a key factor on special teams as well as solidifying his position as a senior leader.
“Ryan is easily one of the hardest working people I’ve ever been around and I can say that with regard to my time at K-State and my time as both a player and a coach at Junction,” Zimmerman said. “I’ve seen many kids come through the system in the last handful of years and I can think of maybe two or three others that have that same type of competitive drive and willingness to get better and that naturally lends itself to being a leader. People want to follow that.”
And who knows, before the season is over we might see Henington at another position like defensive tackle or kicker. Whatever happens, Henington is prepared and willing to do what it takes to make the team better.
“In the back of my head, I kind of had a feeling this would happen,” Henington said. “It’s just kind of this out-of-body thing that I can’t really explain. I just knew that I would find a way on the field and I would do anything I can to contribute to this university. So, looking back on it, the twists and turns in life are unpredictable, and I don’t take it for granted. I’m just appreciative of it and it’s been quite a journey. I’m sure there’s a lot more left, so it’s been a blessing really.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.