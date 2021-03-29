In their first in-person event in over a year, Geary County Historical Society is holding an open house for members of the public at the Spring Valley Historic Site on Tuesday, April 7 from 2-4 p.m. with Hands On History programs for school-aged children at 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. The historic site includes a one-room school, two log cabins, a pony barn, and outhouses, and it is located at the intersection of K-18 and Spring Valley Road.