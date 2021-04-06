The Geary County Historical Society would like to invite you to attend our open house at Spring Valley Historic Site next Wednesday, April 7, at the southeast corner of the intersection of K-18 and Spring Valley Road.
We will hold an open house from 2-4 p.m., inviting members of the public to visit the site, tour the buildings, and enjoy a variety of historical activities. At 1 p.m. at 4 p.m. there will be RSVP-only programs for homeschool and after-school families. Please call us at 785-238-1666 or email GearyHistory@gmail.com for more information.
The Spring Valley Historic Site includes the restored schoolhouse; the Wetzel Cabin, where Lutheran services were first held in Kansas; and what we call the Little Cabin, a period cabin originally located on Lyons Creek. Smoky Hill Township made the property available for purchase in 1990, and former museum director Marilyn Heldstab and her husband Kay Heldstab took on the challenge of managing the one-acre rural museum project, including restoration of the schoolhouse and the relocation of the Little Cabin, donated in 1992. We are forever grateful to Marilyn and the Heldstab family for their hard work, expertise, and endless dedication to our museum and historic sites.
If you would like a tour of the Spring Valley Historic Site, join us for an open house on Wednesday, April 7, or call us to schedule a private visit!
The history of Spring Valley School extends to the 1870s, and the current building was establishing in 1873, meaning it has stood in Geary County for almost 150 years!
In 1987, the museum interviewed two former Spring Valley students who shared their memories of country school days. These interviews are an invaluable piece of history, because they tell us what life was for those who came before us, in their own words. Oral history can reveal information far beyond what might be found in a textbook, like the language and slang words once used, the relationships and rivalries that shaped daily life, and even the colors, textures, and smells of the past.
The following memories come from Grace Britt Horner, who attended Spring Valley School in 1916 when she was only 6 years old:
“Miss Ruth Denver was our teacher that year and as a beginner, I adored her. I can’t remember ever being punished. But among the students there were some acrobats who liked to climb in and out the open windows in the springtime. There were no screens on the windows or door. One boy could eat earth worms, another used flint stone to start a fire Indian style. One of the big boys found horny toads to scare everyone and another always had a sharp knife and would cut his initials into everything including seats and desks. The playground equipment consisted of a teeter-totter that some parent had constructed and donated. Sometimes we had gunny sack races when two pupils would each put one leg into a sack and then compete with two others similarly hobbled. The rewards were usually scratches and bruises. Another game was ‘jump-the-rope’ and we all took turns.
“The pupils sat two in one seat and shared the desk. In 1916, the drinking water for the Spring Valley school was carried by a bucket from the Ed Hall spring nearby. The boys would take turns carrying it and when the bucket of water arrived a big dipper was put into the pail. The outdoor toilets were known as ‘back houses’ back then. The school room was heated by a potbelly stove in the center of the school room and the teacher would feed it with buckets of ashes. The teacher did the janitor work and also cleaned the blackboards.”
Most students who attended country schools lived within a mile or two, and many of them walked on country roads to get there, but as Grace recalled, they rode horses when they had the opportunity. Some schoolhouses had a small shed or barn on the property, like the pony barn at the Spring Valley School Site.
Grace recalled that she and her brothers had to walk to school if her father needed the horses for work in the fields: “When we walked we cut across the Stevens pasture and enjoyed seeing and watching the little prairie dogs play in their domains of earth.”
Like Grace, Gaylord Munson also attended Spring Valley School and shared his memories of schools programs with the museum in 1987. As Gaylord recalled, programs and plays were held on a makeshift stage at the front of the schoolroom: “Curtains for the stage were always made out of bedsheets. The teachers would say, ‘Tell your mother we need one sheet,’ or two sheets or how many, and they’d have a wire stretched across the front of the room and the sheets were put up with safety pins. Then there was always somebody delegated to be the curtain puller. You stayed behind unless the curtains wanted to drag and then you slipped out to move them past the snag. It always made you feel real important.”
Rural electrification did not come to Geary County until the 1940s, so when Grace and Gaylord started school at Spring Valley in 1916, plays and programs were illuminated by oil lamps and lanterns. It was standing room only in the one-room school when all the families crowded in to watch the students’ programs. Gaylord claimed these programs did no favors for his musical talents.
“People ask me why I’m such a poor singer,” Gaylord told museum staff in the 1980s. “Well, my music training at Spring Valley certainly wasn’t much to brag about because when the teacher would try to play the organ — an old organ you would pump with your feet — mice would run out. When that happened, nine out of ten of our teachers would be up on the organ stool screaming. That was the only tuning fork we knew at Spring Valley, I guess.”
The 1916 Christmas program was a memorable one for both Grace and Gaylord for one simple reason — it nearly burned the whole school down.
As Gaylord recalled, “That year they had a tree out of the pasture — a cedar tree — and somebody brought in candles with little holders that you’d clamp on to the twigs and branches. At the appropriate time the candles were lighted and here in the door, came Santa dressed all in a red suit with homegrown cotton fixed all around the cuffs and down the front. ‘Ho, ho, ho, how are all you little boys and girls?’ and we thought, ‘Oh boy, it’s the real thing!’
“Then Santa reached into the tree to pick up a toy and he exploded! He was on fire! The cotton burned up his sleeve, down his front and around his bib. Quickly our teacher, Ruth Denver, grabbed him and rolled him in a rug, but in the process he lost his mask and disguise and we found that Santa Claus was just a neighbor boy from over the hill, Ralph Pettit. Fortunately, he was not seriously hurt.”
For Grace, that year’s Christmas program was nothing short of traumatizing. She said she was so upset that she couldn’t stop crying and had to be taken home. She did not return to school for weeks.
For questions or for more information about the program at the Spring Valley Historic Site next Wednesday, April 7, please call the museum at 785-238-1666 or email GearyHistory@gmail.com. Thank you for helping us make history!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.