It’s tacos again.
They’re good tacos though. I promise.
As some readers may know, I got my Bachelor’s degrees at Emporia State University. While I was there, I didn’t get to eat meals out much — poor college students rarely do. But there were a few good restaurants in town and some of them are still there.
One of these restaurants is a Mexican food place called Casa Ramos. It’s family owned and has been around long enough to develop some secret menu options for the regulars.
The restaurant has since grown and moved to a different location from where it was when I was in school.
It still offers a lot of the same menu options, including the ones that don’t appear on the regular menu.
One of my favorite “secret menu” options is tacos de alambre.
These tacos are apparently a creation of one of the owner’s cousins. They consist of three meats — chicken, shrimp and bacon — cheese, grilled vegetables, chopped onions and a pile of fresh cilantro on two corn tortillas. They’re both flavorful and extremely filling to the point where I’d often order one — and nothing else — and be perfectly satisfied.
Anytime someone asks me what to eat in Emporia, I have directed them to Casa Ramos and these tacos.
We have a lot of good options for local eating here in the community, including authentic ethnic food of the sort that’s usually hard to come by in other parts of Kansas.
But when you find something you really like you miss it when it goes away and I have missed my alambre tacos.
So, since I’m not about to drive more than 70 miles just to eat some tacos, I decided to attempt to remake them.
This recipe is the result of my experimentation.
These are not quite those tacos.
I’ve never gotten the seasoning quite right. It’s one thing to pick apart a taco and examine what’s inside and quite another thing to figure out exactly what seasonings the chef used.
They’re not bad for a knockoff though.
As with the original, you don’t need more than one or two of these to make a meal.
I’m not sure how many calories are in one of these tacos, but I’m betting its above average for something so small.
Tacos de Alambre
Ingredients
1 chicken breast, chopped into bitesize pieces
1/2 pound raw shrimp, cut into bitesize pieces
1 1/2 tsp. fajita seasoning
6 strips of bacon
1 white onion, diced and divided
1 green bell pepper, diced
1 bunch of cilantro, chopped fine (optional)
Shredded Monterey jack cheese, to taste
12 soft corn tortillas
Lime wedges for serving
Instructions
Place tortillas in a warmer.
Coat bitesize chicken pieces and raw shrimp in fajita seasoning and set aside. Dice bell pepper, white onion and cilantro separately and set aside.
Cook bacon in grill pan. When bacon has finished cooking, remove from pan and set aside. Add chicken and shrimp. After the meat has finished cooking, place diced green pepper and half of the diced white onions in the grill pan. Add a small amount of butter or oil if the pan looks dry and cook until the onions are soft and translucent.
Crumble bacon and mix it, the cooked vegetables and the cooked meat together.
Remove tortillas from warmer. Fill corn tortillas — two tortillas to a taco — with meat and sautéed vegetables. Sprinkle Monterey jack cheese over steaming meat and vegetables.
Take reserved white onions and chopped cilantro and sprinkle liberally over the tacos.
Serve immediately with a twist of lime.
Makes six tacos.
