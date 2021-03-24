The Humboldt 4-h club met on zoom on March 22nd for their monthly meeting. The whole club was taught by Caden Goodyear about fishing, and Ethan Goodyear read a poem. Macy Goodyear showed everyone her adorable cat (who is about to have kittens) and indoor and outdoor cat care. Regional 4h days are on March 27th, the beef weigh in is on March 28th from 2-3 pm, and the 4h family BINGO appear is due by April 1st. There is going to be a project meeting on April 5th at 6:30 at the senior citizen building, and camp applications are due by April 10th. Not everyone is allowed to go to camp, they will hold a drawing of names of who can attend. K-State virtual open house is from April 8th- 10th and the club’s next meeting will be held on April 26th at 7pm. The meeting will be in person so we can’t wait to see you there!
Club News
The Humboldt 4-h club met on March 22nd
- Special to the Union
