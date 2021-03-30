Years ago, a story circulated about a woman telling a colleague how she left her kids, ages 3 and 5, alone at home all day, fed them once a day and had no plans to send them to school. The conversation was overheard by another woman with a reputation for causing problems at work, starting rumors and lying about her co-workers. The next day, the first woman was surprised when the police and a children’s services representative showed up at her home to rescue those youngsters, only to find two well-cared for, healthy and energetic shih tzus — the “kids” in question. That story — whether true or legend — became a cautionary tale about the intersection of gossip, rumors and nasty co-workers.
The story also parallels what happens to Finlay Donovan, the stressed-out and hapless, but also appealing, heroine of “Finlay Donovan Is Killing It,” the first adult novel from YA author Elle Cosimano. Part screwball comedy, part morality tale, the amusing “Finlay Donovan Is Killing It” is also a tale about parenting, bad divorces, reinventing oneself, rising above misery and, well, becoming a hit woman. It’s a solid, thoughtful and funny yet poignant mystery that never once becomes a one-note story.
Finlay is at a low point. She’s months behind even starting her latest romantic suspense novel; her darling children, ages 2 and 4 (and they really are human kids) are out of control; she is broke and her despicable ex-husband wants her to pay him rent and is threatening to take custody of the children.
Late to a meeting with her agent, Finlay first must disguise herself because the suburban Virginia restaurant has banned her for life — a little matter of dumping a bowl of soup over the head of her ex-husband’s girlfriend. In discussing plot twists in the novel she can’t seem to write, Finlay is mistaken for a real killer planning her next hit. Eavesdropping at the next table, Patricia Mickler offers Finlay $50,000 to dispatch her husband, Harris, “a very, very bad man.”
Finlay is appalled at the idea, though she wonders just how bad Harris is. And she’s appalled at herself for realizing that $50,000 could solve many problems. As Finlay looks into Harris’ life, she finds an unlikely ally in her nanny, Vero, who has school loans to pay.
“Finlay Donovan Is Killing It” balances the morality of being a hit woman with the morality of ridding the world of an evil man. Cosimano infuses her novel with large swaths of humor while adding realistic terror.
“Finlay Donovan Is Killing It” sets a new career path for Cosimano, and Finlay discovers a new income stream as she will find no shortage of bad men.
____
‘Finlay Donovan Is Killing It’ by Elle Cosimano. Minotaur, 368 pages, $26.99
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.