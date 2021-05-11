Recent studies from the Reading & Literacy Discovery Center of Cincinnati’s Children’s Hospital were the first provide neurobiological evidence of the potential benefits of reading to children age five and younger and the potential detriments of screen time on the development of such youngsters’ brains. Images released with the study indicated substantial growth in organized white matter in the language and literacy areas of the brains of children who were read to during the highly formative first five years of their lives. That’s important, as the study noted that white matter is comprised of fibers that form connections between brain cells and the nervous system. Increasing and organizing that white matter, which reading to youngsters facilitates, increases the brain’s functionality and ability to learn. While the study noted the value of reading to children age five and younger, it also showed how children who spent an average of two hours a day playing on screens were adversely affected by that behavior. In images of such children’s brains, white matter was considerably underdeveloped and disorganized, which can contribute to slow processing and learning difficulties.
The value of reading to kids is now visible
- Metro News Service
-
-
- 0
Latest e-Edition
Most Popular
Articles
- CVB answers questions from Geary County Commission
- UPDATE: Coffeyville investigation confirmed as homicide
- Swango sets new school record for goals in a season during Lady Jays win over Highland Park
- Air quality issues at Montgomery building called into question
- El Dorado Correctional Facility Resident Death
- State issues emergency suspension of group day care home in Junction City
- Carl M. Burris, Sr.
- Munson’s Prime, LLC steakhouse and The Brookville Hotel II, Inc. family style chicken house to Reopen as Legacy Kansas, LLC
- Grandview Plaza man convicted in murder-for-hire plot
- Blue Jay golfers take 10th in home tournament
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.