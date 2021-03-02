Feb. 27—When I was a kid, my dad, who was a high school journalism teacher, once in a while would arrange for his newspaper class to go to a midnight movie.
Midnight showings aren't uncommon now, at least not when there's a big film release. That is, they weren't uncommon in the times BC (before coronavirus). But in the late 1990s in Garden City, Kansas, the theater, which had recently become an eight- or nine-plex, probably never started playing anything past 9 p.m.
I'm sure he arranged the special showing with help from some students who worked at the theater. And a few times I got to tag along with the group. It was a thrill for me — and I think for the high school students, too — to be out late, to go into the theater after the last customers had left and feel as though we got special treatment.
I was reminded of those times recently when I saw that AMC Dine-In Manhattan 13 was offering private theater rentals. When I saw that, I knew I had to get a group together to do it.
Here's how it works: You pick a time slot, choose from a list of more than two dozen movies, and then pay a flat rate for up to 20 people to go watch.
Prices at the local AMC were $199 for new releases and $99 for old films. If you get at least 10 people together, you're only paying about $11 apiece after taxes and fees for an old release. That's less than you'd normally pay for an individual ticket.
I think it's a great idea for movie theaters, which obviously have struggled during the pandemic.
AMC's website and mobile site allow customers to reserve the theater right from their phones, which is pretty handy.
I rounded up my fellow Mercury staffers and their significant others to take advantage.
Yes, I was concerned about not infecting the entire news staff in one fell swoop. But customers are required to wear masks even in the theaters when they're not eating or drinking. And with 12 of us in attendance, we knew we could keep a very comfortable distance. And with the theater rental, you don't have to worry about how many people will be in the room or whether strangers will comply.
We agreed on a Sunday afternoon showtime and then decided to vote on a movie.
Voting was the hardest part. We put the choices on an online poll and let everyone choose three titles. The winner was "Indiana Jones and the Raiders of the Lost Ark." It beat out "Bad Boys" by one vote. Other contenders were "Crazy Rich Asians," " School of Rock" and "Remember the Titans."
We met in the lobby, got snacks and went in together. Theater staff allows people in 15 minutes ahead of time. As it does for regular movies, AMC sent a QR code to my phone for the ticket clerk to scan. In this case, it's for the entire group. (If a group has a straggler, the theater asks that you tell an employee.)
We sat in one of the dine-in theaters, the ones that have the good reclining chairs. Everyone was well over 6 feet apart, but it was still fun to hear people make jokes and laugh and applaud together. It's the kind of group experience we don't get much of these days.
I definitely recommend seeing "Indiana Jones" or something like it on the big screen. Although everyone had seen the film, it was fun, exciting and most people hadn't seen it in years.
And the consensus after the movie: boy, did Harrison Ford look good.
As the credits rolled, everyone applauded and chatted from our respective rows before leaving.
Sure, we can watch movies at home, on our large TVs with our snacks. It's easier than ever. But there's something about seeing them in a theater.
This isn't any kind of advertisement for the local theater, but I do have an interest in seeing it survive and succeed. It's a big draw and an important feature in our downtown.
After the movie, AMC sent me a survey about the theater rental, as I'm sure it does everyone who books one. It asked what elements of the experience were most important to me, whether I'd consider renting a theater after the pandemic and whether I'd be interested in "group snacks." (A hundred pretzel bites to share? Sure.)
And it asked how likely I'd be to recommend theater rental to others. As you can tell by this piece, the answer was "very likely."
I think it's a fun option for people who aren't quite ready for the public theater thing. But it's also a nice treat outside of the pandemic if you can round up a group of people you like.
