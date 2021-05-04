Milford Lions made treat bags and certificates for Milford Elementary employees. They were thanked for their dedication through the Covid-19 teàching.
The next Lions project will be a pancake breakfast May 29, 7:30-11 AM, with an auction at the the Milford City Building. Suggested donation of $5 toward eyeglasses.
The monthly potluck meetings are the second Tuesday at 6:00 PM at the Milford City Building.
For further lion information call 7852231610.
