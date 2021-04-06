Junction City Police Department
The Junction City Police Department responded to 392 calls for service, issued 135 citations and made 35 arrests from 7 a.m. Monday, March 29 to Sunday, April 4.
Monday
11:09 a.m. — Warrant arrest at 701 North Jefferson Street.
1:46 p.m. — Warrant arrest at 210 East 9th Street.
4:40 p.m. — Violation of probation, criminal damage to property at 920 East 4th Street Lot 9.
5:32 p.m. — Aggravated assault, criminal restraint and criminal deprivation of property at 820 West 9th Street.
6:23 p.m. — Warrant arrest at 826 North Franklin Street.
9:55 p.m. — Possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia at 310 Sout Hammons Drive.
Tuesday
12:21 a.m. — No signal/unsafe turn, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance, transporting an open container and driving without a valid license at the 1500 block of North Jefferson Street.
12:21 a.m. — Distribution or possession with intent to distribute within 1000 feet of a school, no tax stamp, possession of drug paraphernalia and transporting an open container at the 1500 block of North Jefferson Street.
9:03 a.m. —a Driving under the influence and transporting an open container at the 1200 block of West Spruce Street.
12:25 p.m. — Making false information at 210 East 9th Street.
2:02 p.m. — Violating red traffic control signal, driving while revoked, no proof of insurance, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Wednesday
2:29 a.m. — Driving without headlights, no driver’s license in possession and possession of tobacco as a minor at 500 Grant Avenue.
2:29 a.m. — Contributing to a curfew violation at 500 Grant Avenue.
7:53 a.m. — Injury accident at the intersection of Custer Road and Westwood Boulevard.
8:37 a.m. — Burglary and theft at 323 West 17th Street.
10:53 a.m. — Failure to appear at I-70 westbound at mile marker 291.
2:30 p.m. — Failure to appear at 501 East 8th Street.
2:52 p.m. — Distribution of marijuana, manufacturing of a controlled substance, no drug tax stamp, possession of opiates, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and no license plate at I-70 eastbound at mile marker 296.
2:59 p.m. — Failure to appear at 210 East 9th Street.
6:25 p.m. — Non-injury accident at 1723 McFarland Road.
7:12 p.m. — Damage to property/unlawful restraint at 630 Seitz Court.
7:12 p.m. — Failure to appear at 630 Seitz Court.
11:51 p.m. — Possession of marijuana and distribution/intent to distribute within 1000-feet of a school zone, possession of drug paraphernalia, transporting an open container and no drug tax stamp at 1000 North Jackson Street.
11:51 p.m. — Improper driving on a laned road, transporting an open container and improper registration at 1000 North Jackson Street.
Thursday
3:58 a.m. — Hit and run accident at 410 West 6th Street.
7:01 a.m. — Non-injury accident at the corner of West 6th Street and North Jackson Street.
1:56 p.m. — Possession of a depressant and DUI at 624 South Washington Street.
2:21 p.m. — Warrant arrest at 210 East 9th Street.
2:36 p.m. — Warrant arrest at 826 North Franklin Street.
3:00 p.m. — Non-injury accident at 820 Monroe Street.
5:45 p.m. — Injury accident at the corner of West 6th Street and North Eisenhower Drive.
6:51 p.m. — Battery at 820 North Monroe Street.
9:18 p.m. — Criminal trespass at 210 East 9th Street.
Friday
8:50 a.m. — Unlawful restraint at 800 North Washington Street.
12:04 p.m. — Accident injuries at 1006 West 6th Street.
2:33 p.m. — Criminal threat, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia at 1102 St. Mary’s Road.
3:59 p.m. — Non-injury accident at North Webster Street and West 6th Street.
6:56 p.m. — Probation violation at 202 East 1st Street.
Saturday
1:12 a.m. — DUI, no signal/unsafe turning/stopping and improper driving on a laned road at the corner of Prospect circle and Grant Avenue.
2:42 a.m. — DUI and improper driving on a laned road at the corner of North Price Street and East 8th Street.
2:13 a.m. — DUI, operating a motor vehicle without a valid license and inattentive driving at West 8th Street and North Jackson Street.
2:30 a.m. — Failure to appear at the corner of West 8th Street and North Jackson Street.
5:32 p.m. — Domestic battery and unlawful restraint at 1102 St. Mary’s.
10:42 p.m. — Aggravated assault and use of a deadly weapon at 7 Fuller Circle.
Geary County Sheriff’s Office
Geary County Sheriff’s Office responded to or self-initiated a total of 215 incidents, resulting in 45 cases, 24 citations and 10 arrests in the week-long period ending at 7 a.m. Monday, April 5.
Monday
7:46 a.m. — Deputies arrested Devin Simon at 2625 Miller Drive for domestic battery and criminal damage to property.
9:56 a.m. — Deputies arrested Johnathan E. McGuire at 826 North Franklin Street for failure to appear.
2:32 p.m. — Deputies arrested Shawn Jackson at 801 North Washington Street for failure to appear.
5:36 p.m. — Deputies arrested Jeryl Denton at 826 North Franklin Street for failure to appear.
Tuesday
2:28 a.m. — Deputies arrested Joshua C. Wilson at 11809 Smokey Lane for fleeing or attempt to elude, operating a motor vehicle without a valid license, vehicle liability insurance required, maximum speed limits, improper driving on a laned roadway, driving without headlights when needed, improper stop or turn signal and failure to yield at stop or yield sign.
10:08 a.m. — Deputies arrested Johnathan E. McGuire at 826 North Franklin Street for failure to appear.
4:32 p.m. — Deputies responded to a two-vehicle injury accident at US-77 and Lakeview Terrace.
7:01 p.m. — Deputies arrested Emily Heinz at 826 North Franklin Street for failure to appear.
11:30 p.m. — Deputies arrested Joshua C. Wilson at 826 North Franklin Street for possession of stolen property.
Wednesday
12:35 p.m. — Deputies arrested Joshua Jones at 826 North Franklin Street for failure to appear.
3:30 p.m. — Deputies arrested Kevin Blount at 219 Custer Avenue for domestic battery, intimidation of a witness or victim, and unlawful damage to property.
9:20 p.m. — Deputies arrested Marcus Dawkins at 1029 Cannonview Lane for interference with law enforcement and disorderly conduct.
Thursday
5:29 p.m. — Deputies responded to US-77 at mile-marker 157 for a non-injury vehicle accident.
Saturday
4:23 p.m. — Deputies arrested Austin Shuttner on I-70 at mile marker 297 for possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, no drug tax stamp and criminal possession of a firearm.
8:45 p.m. — Deputies responded to the area of Ava Road and Luttman road for a single-vehicle injury accident.
Sunday
3:17 a.m. — Deputies arrested Jerry D. Beauchamp II on K-19 highway at mile-marker 177 for driving under the influence, minor in possession, improper driving on a laned road, no proof of insurance and no tag light.
Junction City Fire Department
Starting Monday, March 29, the Junction City Fire Department responded to 93 calls for service and had 33 transports.
Geary County Detention Facility
The following were booked into the Geary County Detention Facility.
Monday
8:32 a.m. — Devin A. Simon; criminal damage to property, domestic battery.
10:05 a.m. — Stephanie A. Keller; failure to appear.
12:41 p.m. — Brandon N. Grant; failure to appear.
3:29 p.m. — Shawn D. Jackson; outside warrant.
4:02 p.m. — Richard A. Lowery; probation violation.
5:22 p.m. — Kareem O. Anderson; criminal damage to property, violation of a protection order.
6:15 p.m. — Jeryl K. Denton; failure to appear.
6:35 p.m. — Sharon Yvette G. Elamin; criminal deprivation of property, criminal restraint and aggravated assault.
8:07 p.m. — Derek A. Griffith; use/possession with intent to use drug paraphernalia, no drug tax stamp, distribution of marijuana, following another vehicle too closely.
8:52 p.m. — Christopher L. Eliton; use/possession with intent to use drug paraphernalia, no drug tax stamp, distribution of marijuana.
10:23 p.m. — Shane O. Moore; possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana.
Tuesday
2:48 a.m. — Cassie M. Clemons; canceled/suspended/revoked drivers’ license, transporting an open container of alcohol, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, no signal/unsafe turning/stopping.
3:04 a.m. — Marquoi D. Staten; transporting an open container, use/possession with intent to use drug paraphernalia, no drug tax stamp, distribution of possession with intent to distribute marijuana within 1000 feet of a school.
4:27 a.m. — Joshua C. Wilson; flee or attempt to elude, operating a motor vehicle without a valid license or vehicle liability insurance, maximum speed limits, improper driving on a laned roadway, driving without headlights when needed, improper stop or turn signal and failure to yield at a stop or yield sign.
11:05 a.m. — Michael J. Byrnes; transporting an open container; DUI.
11:33 a.m. — Lela A. McGuire; outside warrant.
1:21 p.m. — Jerrel K. Myles; driving while a license is canceled/suspended/revoked, possession of marijuana, improper driving on a laned roadway, unlawfully acquiring proceeds from a drug transaction.
1:43 p.m. — Uriah Burton; possession of marijuana, unlawfully acquiring proceeds from a drug transaction.
2:14 p.m. — Toni L. Russell; making false information.
2:53 p.m. — Davie L. Lingle II; Possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana, no proof of insurance, canceled/suspended/revoked driver’s license, violating red traffic control signal.
Wednesday
8:37 a.m. — Edward C. Howard; burglary, theft greater than $1,500.
10:53 a.m. — Joshua E. Jones; two counts of failure to appear.
2:30 p.m. — Fedrick D. Swinson; two counts of failure to appear.
2:52 p.m. — Douglas K. Trecartin; distribute marijuana, possession of paraphernalia with an intent to manufacture/plant/cultivate a controlled substance, possession of an opiate/opium/narcotic or certain stimulant, no drug tax stamp, possession of marijuana, use/possession with intent to use drug paraphernalia into the human body, display of license plates.
3:30 p.m. — Kevin L. Blout; domestic battery, intimidation of a witness or victim, unlawful damage to property.
7:52 p.m. — Recka A. Shepard; failure to appear.
Friday
10:15 a.m. — Derek M. Kendall; use/possession with intent to use drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana and outside warrant.
3:19 p.m. — Blake R. Hayes; possession of stimulant, distribution of marijuana, distribution of heroin/certain stimulants.
4:23 p.m. — Bobbie L. Rodgers; aggravated battery, failure to appear.
6:06 p.m. — Kelsie B. Spees; driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs, possession of a depressant.
Saturday
12:53 a.m. -Hugo Adiel M. Velasques; interference with law enforcement, driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs.
2:56 a.m. — Jonathan J. Jackson Jr.; outside warrant.
3:50 a.m. — Nikola Krstic; transporting an open container, maximum speed limits, driving under influence of alcohol or drugs.
9:28 a.m. — Joohyun Moon; unlawful restraint.
3:11 p.m. — Mark A. Coleman; use/possession with intent to use drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana, criminal threat.
5:54 p.m. — Austin R. Schuttner; possession of marijuana, use/possession with intent to use drug paraphernalia, criminal threat.
7:22 p.m. — Karina A. Gresty; outside warrant.
11:39 p.m. — Brock J. Hidle; driving while license is canceled/suspended/revoked and maximum speed limits.
Sunday
2:58 a.m. — Jazlyn U. Washington; failure to appear.
3:21 a.m. — Leonel G. Leiva; improper driving on a laned road, no signal/unsafe turning stopping, DUI.
4:24 a.m. — Prestyn L. Rae Allyn Jones; inattentive driving, operating a motor vehicle without a valid license.
5:48 a.m. — Jerry D. Beauchamp II; defective tail lamp, improper driving on a laned roadway, vehicle liability insurance, consumption or sale of liquor by a minor and driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol.
8:02 a.m. — Daniel M. Aguirre; DUI and improper driving on land.
5:58 p.m. — Jacob A. Bruce; assault.
7:27 p.m. — Daniel A. Bustamante; unlawful restraint and domestic battery.
Monday
4:06 a.m. — George A. Bush; aggravated assault.
