Episcopal church community meal
The Episcopal Church of the Covenant will host its usual weekly free meal for the community starting at 5:30 p.m. tonight at the church at Fourth and Adams Streets.
Methodist Meal
The First United Methodist Church of Junction City will host a weekly meal from 5:30 p.m. until the food is gone Wednesday night. The meal is free and open to the community. The church is seeking volunteers and donations for its Wednesday night meals.
Breaking Bread of JC
Breaking Bread of JC will host its usual Friday night community meal from 5 until 7 p.m. March 5 or until the food runs out at the 12th St. Community Center at 1002 W. 12th St. The meal is drive thru only due to COVID-19 safety measures.
SAL meal
The Sons of the American Legion will hold a fundraising dinner Friday from 5:30 until 7 p.m. which is open to the public. The menu will include an open faced roast beef sandwich, mashed potatoes and gravy, a vegetable and a dessert for $8. People are asked to RSVP for the dinner by Wednesday by calling 785-238-2432, by signing up in person in the lounge, by emailing al45earlcgormley@gmail.com or via Facebook. Please be ready to provide the number in your party attending when RSVP’ing. Meal is dine-in or carry out.
Spring Fling
From 11 a.m. until 6 p.m. April 3 in South Park on Walnut Street in Ogden, a spring fling event will take place. There will be vendors, music provided by a DJ, a chance to meet the Easter Bunny, an egg hunt, games and performances by Free Way CJ and Island Breeze. Masks will be required. For more info, people can contact Dyeshia Moore at 912-321-8795 or, to take part in the talent segment of the event, contact Nybora at 708-600-3434. The event is being held by Elite Business Owners of JC.
St. Xavier Open House
Families of prospective students of children in K-12 who are considering going to St. Xavier Catholic School are invited to take part in an open house from 6:30 until 8 p.m. April 12 at the school. The evening will include dinner, a meet and greet with staff members, a question and answer session and a tour of the campus. People are asked to RSVP to Principal Shawn Augustine by April 5 by emailing principal@saintxrams.org or calling 785-238-2841.
Special Olympics Fundraiser Breakfast
The Sons of the American Legion will hold a fundraiser breakfast benefitting the Junction City Pacesetters Special Olympics team April 17 from 7 until 10 a.m. at American Legion Post 45 at 201 E. Fourth St. Cost is a suggested donation of $7 for adults and $4 for children. The menu includes biscuits and gravy, scrambled eggs, hash brows, sausage, ham, coffee and juice. Contact Pacesetters Coach John Hagerty at 785-209-1996 for tickets or more info. Tickets can also be purchased at the door.
Free yoga event
The yoga teacher trainees of Yoga Shala East West studio are presenting a “Breath Awareness Workshop” starting at 10:30 a.m. May 2 at Acorn Resorts in Milford. This free event features a one-hour workshop consisting of three booths of different breathing techniques — calm, energy and kids. For more information, check Yoga Shala East West & Acorn Resort’s Facebook Event page.
